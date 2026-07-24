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English NewsNewsWorldRussia Warns Black Sea Is Unsafe For Navigation After Spike In Ukrainian Strikes

Russia Warns Black Sea Is Unsafe For Navigation After Spike In Ukrainian Strikes

According to a weekly bulletin published on the website of Russia's Defence Ministry, the advisory was issued to all vessels operating within the country's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 10:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ukraine targets numerous Russia-linked vessels, including 89 tankers.

Russia has warned that its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea is no longer safe for navigation following a rise in Ukrainian strikes on vessels, according to a Bloomberg report.

The warning comes as shipping companies have suspended services to Black Sea ports amid escalating attacks in the region.

Russia Issues Navigation Warning

According to a weekly bulletin published on the website of Russia's Defence Ministry, the advisory was issued to all vessels operating within the country's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.

The notice cited potential threats from Ukraine's unmanned aerial and marine vehicles.

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Attacks On Vessels Intensify

The warning followed an escalation in Ukraine's attacks on ships operating in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

According to statements from Ukraine's General Staff, at least 124 Russia-linked vessels, including 89 tankers, were targeted between July 8 and July 20.

The reported number of attacked vessels could not be independently verified.

UN Raises Concerns Over Seafarer Safety

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk expressed concern over the safety of seafarers operating in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

The UN human rights office said it had verified at least four attacks on civilian vessels in Ukraine's Odesa region this month, in which 34 vessel workers were killed or injured.

UN Urges Protection For Seafarers

Highlighting the risks faced by maritime workers, Volker Turk's spokeswoman, Shabia Mantoo, said:

"Seafarers should not be forced or compelled to endanger their lives by sailing through conflict zones. Nor should they face the risk of reprisal by shipowners if they decline these assignments."

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UN's recommendation for seafarers operating in conflict zones?

The UN urges protection for seafarers, stating they should not be forced to endanger their lives by sailing through conflict zones. They also shouldn't face reprisal for declining such assignments.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 10:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
UN RUSSIA Black Sea Unsafe Ukraine Strikes Sea Of Azov
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