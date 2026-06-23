Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Keir Starmer resigned as PM after less than two years.

Policy reversals, unclear vision undermined his short premiership.

Economic frustrations and controversies fueled public discontent and setbacks.

Keir Starmer's resignation as UK prime minister less than two years after leading Labour to a landslide election victory has sparked intense debate over what went wrong. Having entered Downing Street in July 2024 with a commanding parliamentary majority, Starmer appeared well-positioned to reshape British politics. Yet despite delivering on several traditional Labour priorities and maintaining a strong international profile, he struggled to convince voters that meaningful change had arrived. A combination of political missteps, policy reversals and broader economic frustrations steadily eroded public confidence, ultimately bringing his premiership to an abrupt end.

The Eight Problems That Undermined Starmer

1. Lack Of A Clear Vision

Perhaps the most damaging criticism was that Starmer failed to articulate a compelling political project. His technocratic style created an impression of competence but not inspiration.

2. Failure To Deliver Visible Change

Although Labour promised change in 2024, many voters felt little difference in their daily lives, fuelling disappointment and frustration.

3. Weak Electoral Mandate

Despite Labour's huge parliamentary majority, the party secured only 33.7% of the popular vote, leaving its support base less secure than the seat count suggested.

4. Winter Fuel Payment Controversy

The decision to cut winter fuel payments for all but the poorest pensioners quickly became politically toxic and alienated many older voters.

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U-Turns, Costs and Political Fallout

5. Welfare Reform Backlash

Attempts to reduce the welfare bill triggered strong opposition and eventually forced the government into an embarrassing retreat.

6. Repeated Policy U-Turns

The reversals on welfare and pension policies created an image of indecision, becoming one of the defining features of Starmer's administration.

7. Peter Mandelson controversy

The appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington later became a political headache following revelations linked to the Jeffrey Epstein files, raising questions about judgement within government.

8. Cost-Of-Living Frustrations

While Labour increased the minimum wage and strengthened employment rights, many households continued to feel financially squeezed. For many voters, the promised economic improvement simply did not materialise.

The consequences became evident during the 2026 local elections, when Labour suffered major setbacks while Reform UK surged ahead. Growing concern among Labour MPs about Nigel Farage's rising influence eventually weakened Starmer's position within his own party.

Despite his domestic struggles, Starmer's supporters point to achievements on the international stage, including support for Ukraine, recognition of a Palestinian state and efforts to keep Britain out of wider conflicts. Whether history judges him as a serious reformer or as the leader who paved the way for a populist resurgence will depend largely on what comes next.

Also Read: Six PMs in 10 Years: Keir Starmer Resigns, UK's Search For Seventh Leader Since Brexit Begins