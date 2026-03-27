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HomeNewsWorldFBI Director Kash Patel’s Inbox ‘Hacked’: Iran-Linked Group Claims Breach

FBI Director Kash Patel’s Inbox ‘Hacked’: Iran-Linked Group Claims Breach

The hackers, identifying themselves as the Handala Hack Team, said on their website that Patel “will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims.”

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 11:46 PM (IST)
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A group of Iran-linked hackers has claimed that it accessed the personal inbox of FBI Director Kash Patel and published photographs of him along with his purported resume online, according to a Reuters report.

The hackers, identifying themselves as the Handala Hack Team, said on their website that Patel “will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims.”

Breach Confirmed, Authenticity Not Fully Verified

A US Justice Department official confirmed the breach of Patel’s emails to Reuters, though no further details were disclosed. The official added that the material published online appears to be authentic.

While the emails themselves were not immediately authenticated, Reuters reported that a review suggested they were a mix of professional and personal correspondence dating from 2010 to 2019.

The FBI has not yet responded to the reported breach. The hacker group also did not reply to Reuters’ request for comment.

Who Is The Handala Hack Team?

The group behind the alleged breach, Handala, describes itself as a pro-Palestinian vigilante hacking collective.

According to several Western researchers cited in the report, the group is believed to be linked to Iranian government cyberintelligence units and is used as one of its operational personas.

Previous Cyberattack Claims

On March 11, the same group claimed responsibility for another cyberattack, alleging that it had targeted Michigan-based medical devices and services provider Stryker and deleted a portion of the company’s data.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has reportedly had their personal inbox accessed by hackers?

Iran-linked hackers, identifying as the Handala Hack Team, claim to have accessed the personal inbox of FBI Director Kash Patel. They have published photographs and a purported resume online.

Has the breach of FBI Director Kash Patel's emails been confirmed?

A US Justice Department official has confirmed the breach of Patel's emails to Reuters. However, the authenticity of all published materials has not been fully verified.

What is the Handala Hack Team and what are their alleged affiliations?

The Handala Hack Team identifies as a pro-Palestinian vigilante hacking collective. Western researchers suggest the group is linked to Iranian government cyberintelligence units.

Has the Handala Hack Team claimed responsibility for other cyberattacks?

Yes, the same group claimed responsibility on March 11 for a cyberattack on Michigan-based medical devices provider Stryker, alleging they deleted a portion of the company's data.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 11:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Kash Patel FBI CHief Kash Patel Kash Patel Email Hacked Iran Linked Groups
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