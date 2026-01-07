Coalition Of The Willing Promises Multilayered Security Guarantees To Ukraine At Paris Summit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a significant show of international solidarity, Ukraine’s allies have outlined a series of multilayered security guarantees at a landmark summit in Paris, aiming to reinforce Kyiv’s defence capabilities against Russia. This meeting, which included senior representatives from the US, France, the UK, Canada, and key EU and NATO officials, marked a rare moment of coordination and commitment. For the first time, the US openly supported security guarantees that would activate once a ceasefire with Russia is established, signalling a potential turning point in the conflict.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

ALSO READ: India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar

UK President Hails Progress, Warn Of Challenges

UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer described the talks as making “excellent progress,” while cautioning that “the hardest yards are still ahead.” He stressed that any hope for peace hinges on Moscow’s willingness to compromise, noting, “Putin is not showing that he is ready for peace.” Starmer mentioned that the coalition’s commitment goes beyond rhetoric, with practical measures to strengthen Ukraine’s defence against potential aggression.

Security Guarantees For Ukraine

La réunion de Paris acte une unité sans précédent entre la Coalition des volontaires, I'Ukraine et les États-Unis sur la dimension centrale des garanties de sécurité pour une paix juste et durable en Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/n1DxjGP0cU — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 6, 2026

The Paris summit participants agreed to provide Ukraine with extensive support across multiple domains. Kyiv’s frontline forces will receive training, equipment, and operational backing in the air, land, and sea. Starmer added that, should a ceasefire materialise, both the UK and France “will establish military hubs across Ukraine and build protected facilities for weapons and military equipment to support Ukraine’s defensive needs.” French President Emmanuel Macron echoed this commitment, indicating that “several thousand” French troops could be deployed to Ukraine as a reassurance measure, clarifying that these forces would not engage in combat.

Russia’s Response

Moscow has remained guarded about the Paris summit outcomes. The situation has been further complicated by recent alleged attacks on Russian territory, with officials insisting that no ceasefire is possible without a comprehensive settlement. Russian President Vladimir Putin has explicitly warned against the deployment of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil, leaving the coalition’s plans subject to diplomatic negotiation and Moscow’s cooperation.

Ukraine Confirms Steps Toward Implementation

(Image Source: Twitter/@SkyNews)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talked about the importance of follow-through on the commitments made at the summit.

“We determined what countries are ready to take leadership in the elements of security guarantees on the ground, in the air, and at sea, and in restoration,” he said. Zelensky mentioned that detailed planning had been conducted regarding troop deployment, types of weapons, and operational command levels. He also expressed confidence that, with ratification by participating countries, these guarantees could be activated promptly in the event of a ceasefire.

European Commission Outlines Framework

A strong display of unity for Ukraine today in Paris at the Coalition of the Willing leaders meeting from EU Member States, NATO allies and friends of Ukraine.



Our joint statement sends a clear message.



We collectively stand by Ukraine and a safe, secure prosperous future… pic.twitter.com/yYjs5cV7sH — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 6, 2026

According to the European Commission, the coalition has committed to politically and legally binding guarantees, including participation in a US-led ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism. Long-term military assistance, arms support, and coordinated multinational force planning will help rebuild Ukraine’s armed forces and ensure deterrence against future aggression. The coalition also plans to establish a US/Ukraine/coalition coordination cell at its Paris Operational Headquarters to oversee these initiatives.

US Officials Optimistic About Progress

Today, the US delegation met in Paris with the constituents of the Coalition of the Willing as well as the Ukrainian delegation to advance President Trump’s peace plan on Ukraine.



The US delegation included Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, General Alex Grynkewich,… — Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (@SEPeaceMissions) January 6, 2026

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, joined by Jared Kushner, General Alex Grynkewich, Ambassador Charles Kushner, and White House advisor Josh Gruenbaum, described the discussions as highly productive. “We have made significant progress on several critical workstreams, including our bilateral security guarantee framework and a prosperity plan,” Witkoff said, expressing optimism about the coalition’s ability to implement these measures effectively.

Macron Talks About “Unprecedented Unity”

(Image Source: Twitter/@other_europe)

French President Emmanuel Macron called the Paris talks “unprecedented unity” among Ukraine, the US, and the coalition.

“The Paris meeting marks an unprecedented unity between the Coalition of Willing, Ukraine, and the United States on the central dimension of security guarantees for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” Macron said. The summit set a framework for long-term defence cooperation, including intelligence sharing, joint production, and training programs to ensure sustainable security for Kyiv.

Zelensky Confirms Detailed Planning

Military officials from France, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine worked in detail on force deployment, numbers, specific types of weapons, and the components of the Armed Forces required and able to operate effectively. We already have these necessary details. We understand which… pic.twitter.com/3WrdOTHDnz — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 6, 2026

Post-summit, Zelensky shared on social media that military officials from France, the UK, and Ukraine had meticulously discussed force deployment, weapon types, and the necessary command structures for an effective defence. He added that discussions with the US focused on monitoring mechanisms to prevent violations of peace agreements. “The United States is ready to work on this. One of the most critical elements is deterrence, the tools that will prevent any new Russian aggression,” he said.