India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens' Safety, Says Jaishankar

India urges dialogue and prioritizes the safety of Venezuelans as Jaishankar calls on all sides to protect citizens amid the crisis.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 09:37 AM (IST)

India has expressed concern over the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, emphasizing the need to prioritize the safety and well-being of its citizens. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke in Luxembourg on Tuesday, urging all parties involved to engage in dialogue and work toward a resolution that safeguards the Venezuelan people.

Focus On Safety, Welfare Of Venezuelans

The minister highlighted India’s stance, as per PTI: “India is concerned about recent developments and calls on all parties to place the well-being and safety of the people at the center of their actions.” His remarks came after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured during a U.S.-led operation in Caracas on Saturday and flown out of the country. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has reaffirmed support for Venezuelans amid the tense situation.


Geopolitical Context & India’s Perspective

Jaishankar reflected on broader international dynamics, observing that countries today act primarily in ways that serve their own interests while still being quick to offer advice. He pointed out that during Operation Sindoor, several nations had expressed concern about tensions, but suggested that they ought to first examine the instability within their own regions and consider the impact it has on India.

Jaishankar said, as per ANI, "In this day and age, countries will do things only if it is of direct benefit to them. They'll offer you free advice. If something happens, they'll say, please don't do that. It worries us if there is tension. Sometimes you hear people say, as happened during Operation Sindoor."

His statements underline India’s commitment to a principled, non-interventionist approach while advocating dialogue and respect for Venezuelan citizens’ welfare.

Bilateral Talks With Luxembourg

Jaishankar made these observations after meeting Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Xavier Bettel. He highlighted that India and Luxembourg have enjoyed 78 years of diplomatic relations and described Luxembourg as a valuable partner both independently and within the EU.

He added that discussions also covered finance, investment, digital technologies, AI, space cooperation, and talent mobility, alongside broader global issues, with both sides reaffirming a commitment to strengthen India-EU engagement.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 09:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Venezuela INDIA
