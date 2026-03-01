Indian missions in Gulf advise nationals to 'exercise utmost caution' after joint US-Israel strikes

Dubai, Feb 28 (PTI): The Indian missions in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan among other countries in the Gulf region on Saturday issued advisories for its citizens urging them to “exercise utmost caution” and follow advisories issued by local authorities diligently.

Several missions also said it is in touch with Indian citizens stranded at the airport or at other places as the two airports at Dubai, the largest aviation hub, shut down and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iraq closed their airspace, hours after the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran that escalated to region wide tension.

The Indian Embassy in Iran and the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, advised Indian nationals to register with it immediately to facilitate swift assistance to ensure the safety of Indian nationals residing in Israel and urging them to exercise “utmost caution” and “remain indoors”.

“Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly,” the Embassy at Tel Aviv said.

It posted on X contacts – a 24x7 helpline +972-54-7520711 and an email ID (cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in) – for Indian nationals to reach out to in case of any emergency.

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Indian Embassy at Abu Dhabi urged all Indian nationals in the country “to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UAE authorities and the Embassy.” The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are continuing to function normally, it said in a post on X and also gave a Toll free number (800-46342) and a WhatsApp number (+971543090571) along with two email IDs (pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in and ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in) for Indian nationals there to contact in case of emergency.

Later in the evening, another advisory said that the Embassy and the Consulate are in touch with the UAE authorities and airlines for taking care of the Indian passengers stranded at the airports in UAE due to temporary and precautionary airspace closure.

“The UAE government and airline authorities have reassured full support,” it said.

The joint US-Israel attack spread beyond Iran as its paramilitary launched drones and missiles targeting Israel. Bahrain said a missile attack targeted a US Navy fleet headquarters there while media reports said, quoting local witnesses, sirens and explosions could be heard in Kuwait, which is home to a base of US Army. Explosions could also be heard in Qatar. Iraq and the UAE said they have closed their airspace.

The Indian missions at Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Amman (Jordan), Manama (Bahrain), Ramallah (Palestine), Muscat (Oman), and Baghdad (Iraq) too issued similar advisories providing emergency contact details.

The Embassy of India at Riyadh asked all Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia “to remain vigilant” and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines prevalent in the country.

In a post on X, it also asked them to “follow advisories issued by the local authorities and the Embassy,” and asserted that the Embassy of India, Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are continuing to function normally and will issue updates and advisories as and when necessary.

The Embassy's post also provided emergency contact 24*7 helpline numbers: 00-966-11-4884697, 00-966-542126748 (Whatsapp only) and 800 247 1234 (Toll-Free), apart from email Id (cw.riyadha mea.gov.in).

The Indian Embassy in Iraq, in its advisory, asked all Indian nationals in the country to “avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, and follow safety guidelines and advisories” as and when issued by the embassy and the Iraqi authorities.

The Indian Embassy in Jordan said in its advisory, “In view of the prevailing regional situation, all Indian nationals and tourists in Jordan are advised to exercise utmost caution, stay safe and follow advisories issued by local authorities diligently.” The advisory, posted on the Embassy's social media channels, further advised all Indian tourists in Jordan to leave the country “immediately before operations of commercial flights get disrupted.” The Indian Embassy in Jordan also gave a contact number (00962-770 422 276) in case of any exigency.

The Embassy of India in Bahrain too advised all Indian nationals in Bahrain to take due care, and “follow news and advisories as and when issued by the Embassy & local authorities.” The Embassy said it is continuing to function “as usual” and also shared a 24×7 helpline number (00973-39418071) in view of the current regional situation.

The Representative Office of India to the State of Palestine at Ramallah advised all Indian nationals in Palestine “to remain vigilant” and observe locally advised safety and emergency procedures.

“Please exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement,” it said in a post on X and gave contact details (+970592916418 or repoffice@mea.gov.in / cons.ramallah@mea.gov.in) in case of an emergency.

In Muscat, the Indian Embassy in Oman asked all Indian nationals in the Sultanate of Oman to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, and follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the Omani authorities and the Indian Embassy.

Indian nationals in Oman may contact the Embassy at the Toll Free Number (8007 1234), WhatsApp Number (+968 9828 2270) or can write a mail at (cw.muscat@mea.gov.in or cons.muscat@mea.gov.in).

The Indian Embassy in Qatar urged Indian nationals there to take due care, follow news and advisories as and when issued by the Embassy and local authorities “Our Embassy is continuing to function as usual. Embassy’s 24×7 helpline number is 00974-55647502 and email for addressing any query is cons.doha@mea.gov.in,” it said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the consul general of India in Jeddah on Saturday held a virtual meeting with representatives of Indian air carriers in view of disruptions to air travel due to developing regional tensions.

Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri urged the airlines to extend full support to Indian nationals affected by travel disruptions in Saudi Arabia, the Indian Consulate General said in a social media post.

“The airlines assured that necessary measures are being undertaken, including timely communication regarding flight cancellations, dedicated helplines for updates and queries, facilitation of refunds, and other passenger assistance,” it said.

The US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early Saturday, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme.

Ahead of the strike, US President Donald Trump called on the Iranian people to take over the government. PTI NPK/AMS/HM GSP NPK GSP

