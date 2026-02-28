Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIran Reportedly Targets Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, Fires Break Out After Strike

Iran Reportedly Targets Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, Fires Break Out After Strike

The UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems intercepted multiple missiles, describing the attack as a “dangerous escalation”.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 11:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iran has reportedly launched an attack targeting Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, triggering fires and injuring civilians as tensions across the Middle East intensify. The incident follows coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran earlier on Saturday, prompting swift retaliation from Tehran. Explosions were heard across parts of the Gulf, missiles were intercepted over major cities, and airspace disruptions followed. Dubai International Airport suspended operations, while regional governments issued strong warnings amid growing fears of a broader confrontation.

Airport Shutdown & Fires On The Palm

Dubai International Airport suspended all flight operations until further notice after multiple explosions were reported near the facility, according to Reuters. The closure came shortly after the US and Israel launched major strikes on Iran, with US President Donald Trump urging the Iranian public to “seize control of your destiny”.

Hours later, Iran retaliated by targeting US military bases in the Persian Gulf. Missiles were intercepted over cities including Doha and Abu Dhabi.

In Dubai, witnesses reported loud blasts and thick black smoke rising near a hotel on Palm Jumeirah, the city’s man-made island development. One eyewitness told AFP that ambulances rushed towards the area shortly after the explosion. The Dubai Media Office confirmed an “incident” in a building on the Palm that caused a fire and left four people injured. Dubai Civil Defence later said the blaze had been brought under control and the injured were transferred to medical facilities.

Gulf Response & Regional Fallout

The UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems intercepted multiple missiles, describing the attack as a “dangerous escalation”. It stated that all necessary measures were being taken to safeguard national security and affirmed the UAE’s right to respond.

The ministry also confirmed that one civilian was killed in Abu Dhabi after being struck by falling debris from an intercepted missile.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed held discussions condemning the escalation and expressing solidarity, calling it a threat to regional stability.

Several governments have issued advisories to citizens in the Middle East, where expatriates form a large share of the population, amid fears of further retaliation and disruption.

Related Video

POLITICAL ALERT: Delhi court verdict proves AAP leaders’ innocence, exposes agency misuse

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 11:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran-Israel Live Updates
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran Reportedly Targets Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, Fires Break Out After Strike
Iran Reportedly Targets Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, Fires Break Out After Strike
World
Israel-Iran Tension Live: Iran Reportedly Targets Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, Fires Break Out After Strike
Israel-Iran Tension Live: Iran Reportedly Targets Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah
World
Iran Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh Killed; 85 Killed In Southern Iran: Reports
Iran Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh Killed; 85 Killed In Southern Iran: Reports
World
Israel Strike On Iran: Trump Says US-Israel Strikes Aim To Bring ‘Freedom’ To Iranians
Trump Says US-Israel Strikes Aim To Bring ‘Freedom’ To Iranians
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas of india 2026: Pankaj Tripathi Brings Heartland Stories to Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of india 2026: Sumanta Datta Delivers Closing Vision at Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of india 2026: Jawed Ashraf on Navigating the New Tradewinds of Global Volatility
Ideas of India 2026: Is Multilateralism Over? Shashi Tharoor on a Fractured World
Ideas of india 2026: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Achievements at Ideas of India 2026
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget