Iran Reportedly Targets Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, Fires Break Out After Strike

Iran has reportedly launched an attack targeting Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, triggering fires and injuring civilians as tensions across the Middle East intensify. The incident follows coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran earlier on Saturday, prompting swift retaliation from Tehran. Explosions were heard across parts of the Gulf, missiles were intercepted over major cities, and airspace disruptions followed. Dubai International Airport suspended operations, while regional governments issued strong warnings amid growing fears of a broader confrontation.

Airport Shutdown & Fires On The Palm

Dubai International Airport suspended all flight operations until further notice after multiple explosions were reported near the facility, according to Reuters. The closure came shortly after the US and Israel launched major strikes on Iran, with US President Donald Trump urging the Iranian public to “seize control of your destiny”.

Hours later, Iran retaliated by targeting US military bases in the Persian Gulf. Missiles were intercepted over cities including Doha and Abu Dhabi.

In Dubai, witnesses reported loud blasts and thick black smoke rising near a hotel on Palm Jumeirah, the city’s man-made island development. One eyewitness told AFP that ambulances rushed towards the area shortly after the explosion. The Dubai Media Office confirmed an “incident” in a building on the Palm that caused a fire and left four people injured. Dubai Civil Defence later said the blaze had been brought under control and the injured were transferred to medical facilities.

Gulf Response & Regional Fallout

The UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems intercepted multiple missiles, describing the attack as a “dangerous escalation”. It stated that all necessary measures were being taken to safeguard national security and affirmed the UAE’s right to respond.

The ministry also confirmed that one civilian was killed in Abu Dhabi after being struck by falling debris from an intercepted missile.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed held discussions condemning the escalation and expressing solidarity, calling it a threat to regional stability.

Several governments have issued advisories to citizens in the Middle East, where expatriates form a large share of the population, amid fears of further retaliation and disruption.