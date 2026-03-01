Pak PM Sharif talks to leaders of Qatar, UAE amid regional tension

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldPak PM Sharif talks to leaders of Qatar, UAE amid regional tension

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 12:13 AM (IST)

Islamabad, Feb 28 (PTI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday talked to the leaders of Qatar and the UAE and discussed the latest regional escalation following joint strikes by the US and Israel on Iran.

Sharif held a telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

Sharif “strongly condemned the serious regional escalation from the Israeli attack on Iran earlier today that was followed by the regrettable attacks against Qatar as well as in other Gulf countries”.

While referring to their recent meeting in Doha, the prime minister “reaffirmed Pakistan’s full solidarity and support with the brotherly State of Qatar amid the current crisis”.

He assured the Emir that Pakistan would “always stand shoulder to shoulder with the brotherly people of Qatar and play a positive role for ensuring peace and stability in the region”.

Separately, the prime minister also held a telephone conversation with UAE leader Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also the ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The prime minister “strongly condemned the serious regional escalation resulting from the Israeli attack on Iran” which was followed by the “regrettable attacks against the UAE, in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well as in other Gulf countries”.

The prime minister also expressed his sadness at the tragic demise of a Pakistani national in the missile attack on Abu Dhabi.

He assured the UAE leadership of Pakistan’s solidarity and support in the current crisis.

He said that Pakistan would always stand with its “Emirati brothers and sisters”, consistent with the close fraternal bonds between both countries.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE, Abdullah Bin Zayed al Nahyan, according to the Foreign Office.

“Both leaders exchanged views on the evolving regional situation, expressed serious concern over recent developments, and agreed to remain in close contact,” the Foreign Office said. PTI SH GSP GSP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Mar 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
