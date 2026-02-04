Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live Deep Dive: A heartbreaking incident in Ghaziabad has drawn attention to a dangerous online mobile game played by children. Three minor sisters died after jumping from their apartment building, and police believe an addictive game may have influenced them. The girls were deeply involved in a task-based game called Korean Lover.

Investigators say the game slowly controlled their emotions and actions, working in a way similar to the Blue Whale challenge. This case has raised serious concerns about how such games affect young minds.

What Happened In Ghaziabad Suicide Case Linked To Online Korean Game

The sisters, aged 12, 14 and 16, reportedly locked their room and jumped one by one in the early hours. An eight-page handwritten note apologised to their parents and insisted the diary spoke the truth.

Police found messages describing deep emotional attachment to a Korean-themed online game, similar to Blue Whale in structure and pressure.

Investigators say the girls had stayed away from school for nearly two years and recently faced restrictions on phone use, which may have triggered panic and fear linked to the game’s final tasks.

What Is Korean Lover Game And How It Works

Korean Lover is a mobile app that presents itself as a virtual romance game. Players chat with a “Korean” boyfriend or girlfriend, slowly building an emotional bond.

It feels like role-play at first, inspired by K-dramas and K-pop culture. Over time, the game shifts from harmless chatting to control. Players are given tasks and emotional rewards.

The app creates a strong feeling that the virtual relationship is real, making young users feel special, chosen, and deeply connected.

Korean Lover Game Tasks And Levels Explained

The game reportedly runs on around 50 tasks completed step by step. Early levels include simple dares and daily activities to build habit and trust. Middle levels push isolation, skipping school, and cutting off family.

Later tasks add emotional pressure, fear, and threats of abandonment if rules are broken. Police believe the final task involves self-harm or suicide, closely matching the pattern seen in earlier online suicide games. Screenshots found by investigators are being analysed as part of the probe.

Why Korean Lover Game Is Addictive And Dangerous

The game uses emotional manipulation, not violence, at first. Romance, attention, and constant messaging trigger dopamine, making teens crave the app.

Fear of losing the “lover” keeps them obedient. Group features add pressure, where one player may act as a leader. Over time, real life feels empty compared to the game.

This combination of addiction, isolation, and fear can seriously damage mental health and decision-making in young minds.

Korean Lover Game Similar To Blue Whale Challenge

Seems like Korean Lover follows the same psychological path as the Blue Whale game. Both start slow, gain trust, isolate players, and end with deadly tasks. The format may change, but the danger remains the same.

This tragedy is a warning. Parents, schools, and authorities must treat such games seriously, talk openly with children, and act early before virtual control turns into real-world loss.