Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Police Sources Say Sisters Obsessed with Korean Culture, Rule Out Task-Based Game Link

Police sources reiterated that investigations are ongoing to establish a clear sequence of events and contributing triggers-while emphasising that no dangerous game has been confirmed.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Police sources have shared fresh details in the tragic deaths of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad, clarifying that while the girls were deeply influenced by Korean culture, there is no evidence so far linking the incident to any Korean task-based online game. The sisters, aged 12, 14 and 16, allegedly jumped from the ninth floor of their apartment, triggering widespread shock. Investigators say handwritten notes and digital footprints point to intense cultural fixation, but not to any dangerous gaming challenge.

‘They loved Korean Culture'

According to police sources, an eight-page suicide note-recovered from the home-states that the girls were emotionally attached to Korean culture and felt they were being forced away from it.

The note reportedly reads: “We love Korean culture and are being separated from it. You tried to distance us from Korea, now you will understand how much we love it.”

Sources said the sisters were heavily influenced by Korean songs, movies, cartoons, YouTubers and online content, and had begun referring to themselves as “Korean princesses”.

However, police sources stressed that no task-based or Korean-linked game has been identified so far. While the girls did play mobile games, these were standard applications available on the Play Store, with no evidence of harmful challenges or coercive gameplay.

The family had moved into the society around three years ago, sources added, and the girls had reportedly stopped attending school after the Covid period. At the time of the incident, many family members were present at home.

Digital Trail Under Review

Earlier reports had suggested a possible connection to an online task-based game, but police sources now say those claims remain unsubstantiated. Mobile phones, diaries and online activity are being analysed to understand the psychological and behavioural factors involved.

Senior officials, speaking on background, said the case is being examined from several angles, including emotional distress, prolonged digital exposure and social isolation following the pandemic.

Counselling teams have been deployed for the grieving family and residents of the housing complex, while authorities have urged parents to closely monitor children’s screen time and online habits.

The incident has renewed concerns about the impact of immersive digital content on minors, particularly after extended periods of isolation. Police sources reiterated that investigations are ongoing to establish a clear sequence of events and contributing triggers-while emphasising that no dangerous game has been confirmed as a cause at this stage.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
Ghaziabad News Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Korean Games
