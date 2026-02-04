Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities‘I Am Really Sorry’: Chilling Note Found After Minors' Suicide Over Korean Game Addiction In Ghaziabad

A note revealed their obsession with a Korean game, adopting Korean identities and feeling trapped. Police are investigating the game's role and the girls' isolation, exacerbated by school absence and financial issues.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 11:47 AM (IST)

A chilling eight-page note has surfaced following the shocking triple suicide of three minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, intensifying focus on a suspected online gaming addiction and the circumstances that led to their deaths.

The girls, aged 12, 14 and 16, allegedly jumped from the ninth floor of their apartment building in the early hours after their parents objected to their excessive gaming. Police said the sisters died on the spot, sending shockwaves through the residential complex and beyond.

‘Read Everything, It’s the Truth’

According to police, the sisters left behind a handwritten note in a pocket diary, written in a mix of Hindi and English. In it, they apologised repeatedly to their parents and urged them to read the diary in full, insisting that everything written inside was true.

“Is diary me jo kuch bhi likha hai vo sab padh lo kyunki ye sab sach hai. Read now! I’m really sorry. Sorry, Papa,” the note read, ending with a crying emoji. Investigators said the diary also detailed the girls’ gaming activities and their emotional state.

In another disturbing detail, police found a message written on the wall of the sisters’ room that read: “I am very, very alone.”

Sisters Jumped One by One From Ninth Floor

The girls were identified as Pakhi, 12, Prachi, 14, and Vishika, 16, daughters of Chetan Kumar. They were living with their family in Bharat City, a residential township in Ghaziabad.

Police said the sisters locked their room from inside and jumped out of the window one after another around 2 am. The noise of the fall was so loud that it woke up several residents. Security staff and locals rushed to the spot, but by the time the family managed to break open the room, all three girls had already jumped.

They were taken to a hospital in Loni, where doctors declared them dead, a senior police officer said.

Online Game Emerges as Possible Trigger

Investigators believe the sisters were deeply engrossed in an online, task-based Korean game, which they reportedly began playing during the Covid-19 pandemic. The obsession was such that the girls had adopted Korean names and followed tasks assigned within the game, details that were mentioned in the diary.

“We can’t leave Korea. Korea is our life. You can’t free us. We are ending our lives,” the note said, according to the girls’ father.

Police said the gaming app has emerged as a possible trigger, and they are probing whether the deaths were linked to any in-game task. The middle sister, Prachi, is believed to have been leading the other two.

Father’s Regret, Probe Continues

Chetan Kumar told police he was unaware of the game his daughters were playing. “Whatever happened is terrible. I hope this never happens to another child,” he said. “I urge parents to not let their children play video games. If I had known about this game, I would never have allowed it.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil said preliminary findings suggest the girls had not attended school for the past two years. They had reportedly been staying at home due to weak academic performance and financial constraints. He also said the family had recently imposed restrictions on the girls’ mobile phone use.

“The exact reason behind the triple suicide is still under investigation,” Patil said, adding that police are examining digital evidence and the contents of the diary to piece together the final sequence of events.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
