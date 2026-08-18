Piyush Goyal To Visit Japan August 24-27 To Boost Trade, Investment Ties

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that he will undertake a four-day visit to Japan from August 24 to hold discussions on strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Japan has set an investment target of 10 trillion yen (about Rs 60,000 crore) in India over a decade.

Addressing a Japanese delegation here, the minister said this investment is already visible on the ground, in Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail, Japanese-assisted metro systems in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, and in 11 Japanese industrial townships across eight states.

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047 through seven streams or 'Sapta Dhara' - manufacturing, agriculture, technology, infrastructure, energy and defence, green and blue economy, and India's civilisational soft power, he said these very pillars of transformation are where the strengths of India and Japan complement each other.

"This is not only a growth story but our pledge to become a trusted partner in global progress," Goyal said.

He added that India-Japan bilateral trade of USD 27.5 billion in 2025-26 is still a fraction of bilateral potential.

Japan is today India's 5th-largest source of FDI, with over 1,400 Japanese companies that are household names, from Suzuki, Toyota and Honda in mobility, Sony in electronics, and Hitachi and Mitsubishi in engineering.

"Next week, 24th-27th of August, I will have the privilege again of travelling to Japan myself, to carry these very conversations forward at the highest levels of government and industry; meeting old friends, engaging with new partners and strengthening the special strategic and global partnership of our two nations," he said.

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