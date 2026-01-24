Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKorean Singer CL Under Legal Scanner As Unregistered Agency Case Reaches Prosecutors

Korean Singer CL Under Legal Scanner As Unregistered Agency Case Reaches Prosecutors

2NE1’s CL faces prosecutorial review over alleged unregistered agency operations, while actor Kang Dong-won has been fully cleared by police.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 12:13 PM (IST)

The South Korean entertainment industry woke up to a significant legal development that has placed two high-profile celebrities on sharply different paths. While 2NE1 member CL is now facing heightened legal scrutiny after her case was referred to prosecutors, actor Kang Dong-won has been fully cleared of any wrongdoing connected to the same complaint.

CL’s Case Moves to Prosecution Stage

Seoul’s Yongsan Police Station confirmed on January 22 that CL’s case has been formally forwarded to prosecutors without detention. The move follows an investigation into allegations that the singer operated an entertainment agency without proper registration, a potential violation of South Korea’s Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act.

Authorities allege that CL ran her one-person agency, Very Cherry, for over five years without officially registering it with the relevant government bodies. The company was reportedly set up in 2020 but was never declared as required under the law, despite engaging in business activities linked to the entertainment industry. After reviewing the findings, police decided to send the case to prosecutors for further evaluation and possible legal action.

Kang Dong-won Receives Clean Chit

In contrast, actor Kang Dong-won has been cleared of all allegations tied to the same complaint. Investigators stated that there was no evidence connecting him to the operation of an illegal or unregistered entertainment agency. As a result, the case involving the actor has been officially closed, bringing an end to speculation around his involvement.

Kang Dong-won remains active professionally and is currently featured in the JioHotstar series Tempest. Over the years, he has built a strong filmography with titles such as Temptation of Wolves, Maundy Thursday, Secret Reunion, Kundo: Age of the Rampant, The Priests, A Violent Prosecutor, Peninsula and Master, among others.

Complaint Origin and Legal Implications

The controversy traces back to September 2025, when a private citizen filed a complaint accusing multiple celebrities of running entertainment agencies without mandatory registration. Apart from CL and Kang Dong-won, the complaint also named trot singer Song Ga-in and veteran soloist Kim Wan-sun.

Under the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act, operating an unregistered entertainment agency can result in penalties of up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million KRW (approximately USD 14,500).

What Lies Ahead

With the case now in the hands of prosecutors, the next steps will determine whether CL faces formal charges or further investigation. Until then, the development has sparked concern among fans and renewed discussion about regulatory compliance within South Korea’s entertainment industry.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
CL Legal Case 2NE1 CL Agency Controversy Kang Dong-won Cleared K-pop Legal Update
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'India Has Boarded The Reform Express To Make Life Easier': PM Modi At Rozgar Mela
'India Has Boarded The Reform Express To Make Life Easier': PM Modi At Rozgar Mela
World
'Insulting, Frankly Appalling': Starmer Slams Trump's Remarks On Nato Troops In Afghanistan
'Insulting, Frankly Appalling': Starmer Slams Trump's Remarks On Nato Troops In Afghanistan
World
Ukraine, Russia Hold Talks In Abu Dhabi, But No Breakthrough As Kyiv Resists Demands Over Donbas
Ukraine, Russia Hold Talks In Abu Dhabi, But No Breakthrough As Kyiv Resists Demands Over Donbas
India
Republic Day Terror Plot Foiled As 4 BKI Terrorists Arrested In Punjab; 2.5 Kg RDX, Pistols Seized
Republic Day Terror Plot Foiled As 4 BKI Terrorists Arrested In Punjab; 2.5 Kg RDX, Pistols Seized
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Snowfall Blankets Shimla, Stunning Views and Travel Disruptions
Breaking News: North India Blanketed in Snow, Stunning Views and Tourist Rush
Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Protest Continues, Talks for Peace Underway
Breaking News: Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Life Across North India, Roads and Transport Paralyzed
Political Statement: Uddhav Thackeray Says Attempts Underway to Erase ‘Thackeray’ Name
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget