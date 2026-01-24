Korean Singer CL Under Legal Scanner As Unregistered Agency Case Reaches Prosecutors

The South Korean entertainment industry woke up to a significant legal development that has placed two high-profile celebrities on sharply different paths. While 2NE1 member CL is now facing heightened legal scrutiny after her case was referred to prosecutors, actor Kang Dong-won has been fully cleared of any wrongdoing connected to the same complaint.

CL’s Case Moves to Prosecution Stage

Seoul’s Yongsan Police Station confirmed on January 22 that CL’s case has been formally forwarded to prosecutors without detention. The move follows an investigation into allegations that the singer operated an entertainment agency without proper registration, a potential violation of South Korea’s Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act.

Authorities allege that CL ran her one-person agency, Very Cherry, for over five years without officially registering it with the relevant government bodies. The company was reportedly set up in 2020 but was never declared as required under the law, despite engaging in business activities linked to the entertainment industry. After reviewing the findings, police decided to send the case to prosecutors for further evaluation and possible legal action.

Kang Dong-won Receives Clean Chit

In contrast, actor Kang Dong-won has been cleared of all allegations tied to the same complaint. Investigators stated that there was no evidence connecting him to the operation of an illegal or unregistered entertainment agency. As a result, the case involving the actor has been officially closed, bringing an end to speculation around his involvement.

Kang Dong-won remains active professionally and is currently featured in the JioHotstar series Tempest. Over the years, he has built a strong filmography with titles such as Temptation of Wolves, Maundy Thursday, Secret Reunion, Kundo: Age of the Rampant, The Priests, A Violent Prosecutor, Peninsula and Master, among others.

Complaint Origin and Legal Implications

The controversy traces back to September 2025, when a private citizen filed a complaint accusing multiple celebrities of running entertainment agencies without mandatory registration. Apart from CL and Kang Dong-won, the complaint also named trot singer Song Ga-in and veteran soloist Kim Wan-sun.

Under the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act, operating an unregistered entertainment agency can result in penalties of up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million KRW (approximately USD 14,500).

What Lies Ahead

With the case now in the hands of prosecutors, the next steps will determine whether CL faces formal charges or further investigation. Until then, the development has sparked concern among fans and renewed discussion about regulatory compliance within South Korea’s entertainment industry.