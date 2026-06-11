US Admits Attack On Third Ship With Indian Crew In Gulf

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Missiles disabled engine after vessel ignored US instructions.

The United States has acknowledged disabling a third commercial vessel this week in waters near Iran, with reports indicating Indian crew members were on board the ship. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker M/T Jalveer was targeted in the Gulf of Oman after allegedly violating the American-led blockade on Iranian oil exports. The incident marks the latest escalation in Washington’s enforcement campaign, which has seen multiple commercial vessels intercepted or disabled in recent days.

Third Ship Targeted

According to CENTCOM, a US aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the engine room of the M/T Jalveer after the vessel allegedly ignored repeated instructions from American forces. The tanker was accused of attempting to transport Iranian oil through the Gulf of Oman.

The strike came days after two other commercial vessels were similarly disabled by US forces.

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Blockade Enforcement

Earlier this week, US aircraft targeted the Palau-flagged tankers M/T Marivex and M/T Settebello. American authorities alleged that Marivex was heading towards an Iranian port, while Settebello was carrying Iranian oil.

CENTCOM said that since launching the blockade on April 13, it has disabled nine vessels accused of non-compliance, redirected 135 ships that followed instructions, and permitted 42 humanitarian aid vessels to continue their journeys.

The US maintains that the blockade is being applied to vessels of all nationalities operating in and around Iranian ports in the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman as part of efforts to curb Iran's oil trade.

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