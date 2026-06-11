Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsUS Admits Attack On Third Ship With Indian Crew In Gulf

US Admits Attack On Third Ship With Indian Crew In Gulf

US admits disabling a third vessel with Indian crew in the Gulf, saying the tanker violated its blockade on Iranian oil exports.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 07:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Missiles disabled engine after vessel ignored US instructions.

The United States has acknowledged disabling a third commercial vessel this week in waters near Iran, with reports indicating Indian crew members were on board the ship. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker M/T Jalveer was targeted in the Gulf of Oman after allegedly violating the American-led blockade on Iranian oil exports. The incident marks the latest escalation in Washington’s enforcement campaign, which has seen multiple commercial vessels intercepted or disabled in recent days.

Third Ship Targeted

According to CENTCOM, a US aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the engine room of the M/T Jalveer after the vessel allegedly ignored repeated instructions from American forces. The tanker was accused of attempting to transport Iranian oil through the Gulf of Oman.

The strike came days after two other commercial vessels were similarly disabled by US forces.

Also Read: 'We Lodged A Strong Protest': MEA On Attack That Killed 3 Indian Sailors

Blockade Enforcement

Earlier this week, US aircraft targeted the Palau-flagged tankers M/T Marivex and M/T Settebello. American authorities alleged that Marivex was heading towards an Iranian port, while Settebello was carrying Iranian oil.

CENTCOM said that since launching the blockade on April 13, it has disabled nine vessels accused of non-compliance, redirected 135 ships that followed instructions, and permitted 42 humanitarian aid vessels to continue their journeys.

The US maintains that the blockade is being applied to vessels of all nationalities operating in and around Iranian ports in the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman as part of efforts to curb Iran's oil trade.

Also Read: 'We Will Be Hitting Iran Very Hard Tonight': Trump Issues Stark Warning

Before You Go

West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jun 2026 07:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Energy Crisis Iran Israel War Iran War US Iran War Live News US Iran War Live News Update
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
US Admits Attack On Third Ship With Indian Crew In Gulf
US Admits Attack On Third Ship With Indian Crew In Gulf
Celebrities
FIR Against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar Over ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Remark And Corpses’ Genitals Joke
FIR Against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar Over ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Remark
India
Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Seat Chori' In Rajya Sabha Polls, Targets BJP And Election Commission
Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Seat Chori' In Rajya Sabha Polls, Targets BJP And Election Commission
News
Abhishek Banerjee Appears At CID Office In Signature Forgery Probe Case
Abhishek Banerjee Appears At CID Office In Signature Forgery Probe Case
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis
West Bengal Protest: Eggs Thrown at TMC Leader Sukumar Dutta Outside Court
TMC-Congress Buzz: Sougata Roy Says Alliance or Merger Options Are Open
UP Power Row: Energy Minister Questions UPPCL Over 10% Fuel Surcharge Hike
Breaking: Three Indian Crew Members Confirmed Dead After U.S. Strike Near Strait of Hormuz
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget