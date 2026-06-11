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HomeNewsWorld'We Lodged A Strong Protest': MEA On Attack That Killed 3 Indian Sailors

'We Lodged A Strong Protest': MEA On Attack That Killed 3 Indian Sailors

Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had lodged a strong protest with the United States over the incident.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three Indian seafarers died after attack on MT Settebello.
  • India protested strongly, summoning US diplomat over the incident.
  • MEA linked incident to US Navy, urged regional de-escalation.

Three Indian seafarers have died following an attack on the Palau-flagged commercial vessel MT Settebello off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Thursday.

Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had lodged a strong protest with the United States over the incident.

"When this particular attack happened on Palau-flagged MT Settebello, we lodged a strong protest with the American side. We called in the American CDA, and informed them of our deepest concerns about the ongoing incidents of attacks, and we registered a strong protest with them. These attacks came from the US Navy stationed there. The three ships that have been involved in the incidents are foreign-flagged. They are not Indian owned ships; they are all foreign flagships," Jaiswal said.

India Had Earlier Condemned Attack

A day earlier, the MEA had condemned the attack on MT Settebello and expressed concern over the safety of Indian crew members onboard.

In its statement, the ministry said that 24 Indians were aboard the vessel when it came under attack off the coast of Oman.

"Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation," the statement said.

Government Summoned US Diplomat

Following the incident, the External Affairs Ministry summoned US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks and conveyed India's concerns over the attack.

ALSO READ: India Raises Alarm At UN Over Attacks On Merchant Ships, Missing Nationals Amid Iran Conflict

New Delhi condemned the strike on the commercial vessel and expressed alarm over the continuing attacks on shipping in the region.

The government described the incidents as "deeply worrisome" and linked them to the ongoing conflict in the region.

India Calls For De-Escalation

The MEA reiterated India's call for an immediate reduction in tensions and urged all sides to pursue a diplomatic resolution.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the ministry said.

India also stressed that attacks on commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must cease and called for the restoration of free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in accordance with international law.

ALSO READ: Three Indian Sailors Confirmed Dead In Attack On US Ship Near Strait Of Hormuz

Before You Go

West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Indian seafarers involved in the MT Settebello incident?

Three Indian seafarers died following an attack on the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Initially, 21 Indians were rescued, and 3 were reported missing from the 24 crew members onboard.

How did the Indian government respond to the attack on MT Settebello?

India lodged a strong protest with the United States over the incident and summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires. They conveyed deep concerns about the attack and ongoing incidents.

Where did the attack on the MT Settebello occur?

The attack on the Palau-flagged commercial vessel MT Settebello occurred off the coast of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz.

Who did India allege was responsible for the attack?

India lodged a strong protest with the US, stating these attacks came from the US Navy stationed in the region. The External Affairs Ministry summoned a US diplomat to convey these concerns.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ministry Of External Affairs Oman MEA Indian Sailors India On Attack That Killed 3 Indian Sailors We Lodged A Strong Protest
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