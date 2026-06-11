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HomeNewsWorld'We Will Be Hitting Iran Very Hard Tonight': Trump Issues Stark Warning

'We Will Be Hitting Iran Very Hard Tonight': Trump Issues Stark Warning

In a statement, Trump claimed that Iran's military capabilities had been significantly weakened and said further action was imminent.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 06:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Trump warned Iran of impending powerful military strikes.
  • He claimed Iran's military capabilities were significantly weakened.
  • Trump threatened targeting Kharg Island and other oil infrastructure.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a fresh warning to Iran, declaring that the United States would launch powerful military strikes against the country and signalling possible action against key elements of Iran's energy infrastructure.

In a statement, Trump claimed that Iran's military capabilities had been significantly weakened and said further action was imminent.

"The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT."

Trump Mentions Kharg Island, Oil Infrastructure

Trump also indicated that the United States could target major Iranian energy assets, including Kharg Island and other oil-related facilities.

"At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America."

Escalation In US-Iran Rhetoric

The statement marks a further escalation in rhetoric amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Trump concluded his message by saying, "Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

The remarks come as tensions between the United States and Iran remain elevated, with both sides exchanging sharp warnings and military threats in recent days.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did US President Donald Trump warn Iran about?

President Trump warned Iran that the United States would launch powerful military strikes against the country. He also signaled possible action against key elements of Iran's energy infrastructure.

What specific Iranian targets did Trump mention?

Trump indicated the United States could target major Iranian energy assets, including Kharg Island and other oil-related facilities. He suggested taking control of their oil and gas markets.

What was Trump's claim about Iran's military capabilities?

Trump claimed Iran's military capabilities had been significantly weakened. He stated their Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti-Aircraft, and most offensive capability were

How did Trump describe the timing of potential US action?

Trump stated the United States would be hitting Iran

What did Trump suggest for Iran's oil and gas markets?

Trump suggested the United States could take total control of Iran's oil and gas markets. He compared this potential action to what he claimed was done with Venezuela.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Warning Iran US Donald Trump. US IRan War
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