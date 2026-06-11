'We Will Be Hitting Iran Very Hard Tonight': Trump Issues Stark Warning

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump warned Iran of impending powerful military strikes.

He claimed Iran's military capabilities were significantly weakened.

Trump threatened targeting Kharg Island and other oil infrastructure.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a fresh warning to Iran, declaring that the United States would launch powerful military strikes against the country and signalling possible action against key elements of Iran's energy infrastructure.

In a statement, Trump claimed that Iran's military capabilities had been significantly weakened and said further action was imminent.

"The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT."

Trump Mentions Kharg Island, Oil Infrastructure

Trump also indicated that the United States could target major Iranian energy assets, including Kharg Island and other oil-related facilities.

"At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America."

Escalation In US-Iran Rhetoric

The statement marks a further escalation in rhetoric amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Trump concluded his message by saying, "Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

The remarks come as tensions between the United States and Iran remain elevated, with both sides exchanging sharp warnings and military threats in recent days.