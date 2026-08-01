Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Complaint filed against MP Pappu Yadav over Parliament protest.

Skit depicted donation scam, allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Rahul Gandhi, other MPs also named in police complaint.

A complaint has been filed at Jahangirpuri Police Station in Delhi against Independent MP Pappu Yadav over the Opposition's symbolic protest in Parliament involving the alleged Ram Temple donation scam in Ayodhya.

The complainant has alleged that the performance hurt religious sentiments and insulted the Sanatan and saint community.

No FIR has been registered so far, and the police have not issued any official statement or confirmed any action in the matter.

Complaint Over Saffron-Clad MP's Role In Skit

According to the complaint, Pappu Yadav wore saffron clothes and played the role of a "thief" during the symbolic protest staged in the Parliament complex.

The complainant alleged that a symbolic representation of the Ram Temple donation box was used during the performance, where money was placed inside the box and was later symbolically taken away.

The complaint claimed that the act of wearing shoes while putting money into the symbolic donation box and taking it away was disrespectful and hurt religious sentiments.

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Rahul Gandhi, Dimple Yadav Named

The complaint also mentions Rahul Gandhi, Dimple Yadav, Awadhesh Kumar and other MPs who participated in the symbolic protest, seeking legal action against all those involved.

The INDIA bloc had raised slogans including "Amit Shah Istifa Do", "Amit Shah Sadan Mein Aao", and "Chadhawa Chor, Gaddi Chhodo", while demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

Opposition Protested Over Donation Theft

INDIA bloc MPs staged the symbolic protest at Makar Dwar of Parliament, targeting the Centre over allegations of irregularities in Ram Temple donations and police action against students during the July 20 march to Parliament over the NEET paper leak issue.

During the protest, Pappu Yadav, dressed in saffron, sat beside donation boxes placed on the steps of Makar Dwar. As part of the skit, Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, placed money inside the boxes, while Yadav symbolically put the money into his pocket to portray the alleged donation theft.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party MPs Awadhesh Prasad and Dharmendra Yadav, and JMM's Mahua Maji were among the leaders who participated in the protest.

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