Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTrump Urged India To ‘Stop Buying Russian Oil’ To End Ukraine War, Says US Commerce Secretary

Trump Urged India To ‘Stop Buying Russian Oil’ To End Ukraine War, Says US Commerce Secretary

Commerce Secretary Lutnick defended Trump's tariff use as a tool for diplomacy, citing the Supreme Court case examining its legality. Trump imposed tariffs on India for buying Russian oil.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 03:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Washington: US President Donald Trump used tariffs as a diplomatic tool to "buy justice" and had urged India to “stop buying oil” from Russia to help end the Ukraine war, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has claimed.

Lutnick made the remarks in an interview with Fox News on Thursday, defending Trump’s use of tariff powers as the Supreme Court heard arguments on its legality.

The court is examining whether it was lawful for Trump to use emergency powers under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping reciprocal tariffs on several countries, including India.

"The president is using these taxes to buy justice; he is using the tariffs to end the war in Russia and Ukraine, where he has told India 'stop buying oil," Lutnick said, adding that restricting these powers (IEEPA) would weaken Trump's ability to make "the world and the US a safer place." Expressing confidence, he said that the US President will win the case because "these powers protect America".

Trump imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India and an additional 25 per cent levies for Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties imposed on India to 50 per cent.

India had described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

In September, the Trump administration told the US Supreme Court that it imposed tariffs against India for purchasing Russian energy products “to deal with a preexisting national emergency regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine” and as a “crucial aspect” of the President’s push for peace in the country.

Trump has also been claiming for the past few days that Delhi has assured him that it will significantly reduce its oil imports from Russia.

However, India has been maintaining that its energy policy is guided by its own national interest, especially ensuring affordable and secure supplies for its consumers. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 07 Nov 2025 03:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tariffs USA Russian Oil Commerce Secretary
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Historic Sin’: BJP’s CR Kesavan Accuses Nehru Of Dropping Durga Verses From Vande Matram In 1937
‘Historic Sin’: BJP Accuses Nehru Of Dropping Durga Verses From Vande Matram In 1937
India
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
India
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi On Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
Cities
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC; Advisory Issued
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC System
Advertisement

Videos

Election Pulse: Record Voter Turnout in Bihar’s First Phase Fuels Political War of Words
Breaking News: Massive blaze engulfs dyeing factory in Bhiwandi; fire crews battle for hours
Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses RSS Of Siding With British On Vande Mataram’s 150th Anniversary
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport ATC Disrupts Flights, Operations Normalized After Delay
Supreme Court Orders Stray Dogs To Be Moved To Shelter Homes, Directs Civic Bodies To Form Patrolling Teams
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget