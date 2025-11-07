Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





When US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan on 30 October during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, it was seen as a potential thaw in the frosty US–China relationship. The meeting, which covered key issues such as soybeans, fentanyl, rare earth minerals, and semiconductor supply chains, appeared cordial — at least through the lens of the White House. But in China, those images never surfaced.

While the US released photographs showing Xi smiling and engaging warmly with Trump, Beijing’s official outlets remained conspicuously silent. The omission has sparked speculation about why China chose to suppress the visuals of a moment that, elsewhere, seemed to symbolise diplomatic progress.

White House Publishes Images, Beijing Stays Silent

The photos released by the White House showed the two leaders seated face-to-face, flanked by senior officials. In one widely circulated image, Xi was seen grinning with his eyes closed at a piece of paper held by Trump, while China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi smiled beside him.

However, the Chinese government and state-controlled media refrained from releasing or even acknowledging the images. No coverage of the Busan meeting appeared on Chinese social platforms such as Weibo, Douyin, or Xiaohongshu — all tightly monitored by Beijing’s censors. The omission was notable given that Chinese media typically amplify Xi’s international engagements to showcase global stature and stability.

A Carefully Controlled Image

Xi Jinping is known for maintaining a carefully managed public persona - one that projects composure, authority, and gravitas. Photos portraying him laughing or appearing overly casual are rare, as Chinese propaganda machinery works meticulously to shape his image as a serious and disciplined statesman.

Analysts suggest that Beijing’s decision to withhold the Trump meeting photos may have been intentional. Allowing images of Xi smiling or sharing light moments with Trump - a leader who has previously mocked Chinese officials and imposed heavy tariffs - could be viewed domestically as undermining that cultivated authority.

Trump, after the meeting, quipped about China’s delegation, calling them “cowardly” - remarks that may have further convinced Beijing to limit coverage to avoid public embarrassment.

Domestic Politics and Information Control

China’s state apparatus has long controlled what its citizens see about the president. Images that portray Xi as too relaxed or deferential are often filtered out. Even positive or humorous moments - such as a recent video showing Xi laughing with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung during a gift exchange - were scarcely shared within China.

President Donald J. Trump and President Xi Jinping meet in South Korea. pic.twitter.com/F59Kzm9R5t — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 30, 2025

In that interaction, Lee presented Xi with a wooden Go board and received two Xiaomi smartphones in return. When Lee joked about the devices’ “communication security,” Xi responded, “You can check if there’s a backdoor,” drawing laughter. Yet, that moment too largely disappeared from Chinese social media, underlining how tightly Xi’s public image is curated.

Optics Over Diplomacy

For Beijing, managing perception is often as important as managing diplomacy. By withholding photos of the Trump meeting, the Chinese government avoided visuals that might contradict its domestic narrative of strength, independence, and resilience against US pressure.

While the US portrayed the meeting as a sign of improving ties, China’s silence suggests a more cautious message to its citizens - one that aligns with Xi’s long-standing image of strategic restraint and political control rather than open camaraderie with Washington.