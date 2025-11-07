Trump Reiterates His India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims — This Time With an ‘Abandoned Jet’ Twist

US President Donald Trump continued to take credit for ending the India-Pakistan conflict as he reiterated his claims of stopping wars using tariffs. Trump repeated his claim of stopping India and Pakistan of going into a full-scale war following Operation Sindoor in May, saying that the two countries shot down not seven, but eight jets, adding that one of them was "abandoned".

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he has managed to end five or six wars, out of eight, because of tariffs.“India and Pakistan, eight planes were shot down. It was seven but now it is eight because the one that was sort of shot down is now abandoned,” he said.

“If you look at India and Pakistan, they were about to fight, two nuclear nations. Eight planes were shot down. And I said, 'If you guys are going to fight, I am going to put tariffs on you.' They were not happy, and within 24 hours, I settled the war. Without tariffs, I wouldn't have been able to do that,” Trump added.

#WATCH | Washington DC | US President Donald Trump says, "Of the 8 wars I ended, 5-6 were because of tariffs... If you look at India and Pakistan, they started to fight, they were 2 nuclear nations... 8 planes were shot down... And I said, 'Listen, if you guys are going to fight,… pic.twitter.com/UH3BB5XgD0 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

Trump Hints At India Visit Next Year

The remarks were made during a press briefing following the launch of a new initiative to reduce the cost of weight-loss drugs. Trump also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as “a great man” and “a friend" and also hinted that a visit to India could be on the cards next year.

“Prime Minister Modi has largely reduced purchases from Russia. He’s a friend of mine, we talk. He’s a great man. He wants me to visit India, and I will. We’ll work that out,” Trump told reporters. When asked if a trip had been confirmed, he replied, “It could be.”



Earlier in the week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated Trump’s intent to deepen ties with New Delhi, calling the India–US relationship one that the President feels “very strongly” about. “The President remains optimistic and deeply values the partnership with India. A few weeks ago, he spoke directly with Prime Minister Modi while celebrating Diwali in the Oval Office alongside senior Indian-American officials,” Leavitt said.