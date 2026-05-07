TCS Nashik Row: Police Arrest Nida Khan In Alleged Conversion And Harassment Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Accused faces charges under SC/ST Act, custodial interrogation sought.

Police in Maharashtra have arrested Nida Khan in connection with the controversy surrounding alleged religious coercion and harassment at Tata Consultancy Services’ Nashik facility. Khan was taken into custody from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as investigators intensified efforts to examine claims made by a former employee regarding workplace misconduct and pressure linked to religious practices. Investigators are also examining whether additional individuals were involved in the alleged activities.

Probe Widens

According to reports, police have registered a case against Khan and other accused under multiple legal provisions, including charges linked to harassment and offences under the SC/ST Act. Authorities are investigating allegations that the complainant was subjected to sustained psychological pressure and encouraged to adopt specific religious customs.

Investigators reportedly claimed that certain religious materials and applications were shared with the complainant, while discussions allegedly took place regarding changing her identity and future relocation plans. Police are now examining digital communication records and other evidence collected during the investigation.

Officials have indicated that questioning of the accused is continuing as they attempt to determine whether the matter was limited to a few individuals or involved a wider organised effort.

Also Read: TCS Nashik Case: Fresh Allegations Of Teaching Namaz, How To Wear Hijab Emerge

Court Observations

Earlier, a court in Nashik rejected Khan’s anticipatory bail application. According to reports, the prosecution argued that custodial interrogation was necessary to understand the full scope of the allegations and possible links with others connected to the case.

Khan’s legal representatives denied wrongdoing and maintained that the accusations were exaggerated. The defence also reportedly cited personal and medical grounds while seeking protection from arrest.

Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services has initiated an internal review into the matter. The company has stated that it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards workplace misconduct and clarified that Khan was not associated with its recruitment or HR operations.

The investigation remains ongoing, with police expected to question more individuals and analyse electronic evidence in the coming days.

Also Read: TCS Nashik Case: Firm Says No Harassment Complaint, Denies ‘HR’ Claim, Sets Up Panel, Brings In Deloitte