TCS Nashik Case: Fresh Allegations Of Teaching Namaz, How To Wear Hijab Emerge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New allegations detail religious coercion at TCS Nashik.

Accused allegedly influenced complainant's religious practices and attire.

Court to decide anticipatory bail plea on May 2.

Fresh allegations have emerged in the TCS Nashik case, with investigators placing new claims before a sessions court as part of the ongoing probe into alleged workplace abuse and religious coercion. The developments come as scrutiny intensifies around Nida Ejaz Khan, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) detailing additional assertions tied to one complainant. The court is expected to rule on Khan’s anticipatory bail plea on May 2.

New Claims Emerge

Reported by Hindustan Times, the SIT has cited a complaint alleging that Khan attempted to influence the complainant’s religious practices. According to investigators, the accused allegedly trained the woman at her residence on how to offer namaz and wear a hijab.

The SIT further claimed that religious applications were installed on the complainant’s mobile phone and that she was regularly sent related content. These elements have been presented by the prosecution as part of a broader pattern of sustained influence.

The complaint also refers to alleged efforts to persuade the woman to convert, including references to a change of name and inducements such as a prospective job opportunity abroad. Investigators have argued that these actions, taken together, suggest psychological pressure rather than isolated interactions.

Also Read: TCS Nashik Case: Accused Nida Khan Still Untraced; Husband Shares Location, Police Find House Locked

Bail Decision Pending

Separately, a sessions court in Nashik has reserved its order on Khan’s anticipatory bail plea, with a verdict expected on May 2. The prosecution has opposed the plea, maintaining that custodial interrogation is required to fully examine the allegations and any potential wider links.

Khan, described in proceedings as an absconding accused, has not received interim protection from arrest so far. The court’s decision is likely to influence the direction of the investigation, particularly in terms of access to the accused and the scope of further inquiry.

The case remains under active investigation, with multiple complaints and serious allegations yet to be tested in court.

Also Read: TCS Nashik Case: No Interim Relief For Nida Khan, Next Hearing On April 27