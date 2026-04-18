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HomeNewsIndiaTCS Nashik Case: Firm Says No Harassment Complaint, Denies ‘HR’ Claim, Sets Up Panel, Brings In Deloitte

TCS Nashik Case: Firm Says No Harassment Complaint, Denies ‘HR’ Claim, Sets Up Panel, Brings In Deloitte

TCS Nashik Case: TCS initiates probe into Nashik controversy, denies shutdown rumours, clarifies employee role, and pledges full cooperation with police probe.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 08:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TCS clarifies Nashik facility role, launching internal probe.
  • Employee's position corrected; no managerial or recruitment involvement.
  • Three-tier investigation with internal, external oversight initiated.
  • Nashik operations continue; police actively pursuing suspect.

TCS Nashik Case: Tata Consultancy Services has issued a detailed clarification following controversy surrounding its Nashik facility, announcing a structured internal investigation while pushing back against what it called inaccurate reporting on key aspects of the case.

The company confirmed that a formal inquiry is underway, alongside the formation of an independent oversight panel to ensure transparency. It also addressed confusion regarding an employee named in police complaints, even as law enforcement authorities continue efforts to trace an absconding suspect in Thane district.

TCS Nashik Row: Employee Role Clarified Amid Misinformation

A central point in TCS’s statement was the correction of widely circulated claims about Nida Khan. The company stated that she was employed as a process associate and not in a managerial capacity, contrary to reports identifying her as an HR manager.

According to TCS, Khan had no involvement in recruitment functions and did not hold a leadership role within the organisation, seeking to dispel speculation that had gained traction across platforms.

 
 
 
 
 
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Three-Tier Probe Mechanism Put In Place

Managing Director and CEO K. Krithivasan outlined a multi-layered response framework to address the issue. The internal investigation is being spearheaded by President and COO Aarthi Subramanian, with external oversight from consulting firm Deloitte and law firm Trilegal.

Employees linked to the matter have been suspended pending the outcome of the probe. The company said findings will be reviewed by the oversight committee before any action is finalised, stressing that it moved quickly after becoming aware of the situation.

Operations Continue, Police Probe Intensifies

TCS also firmly denied reports suggesting its Nashik centre had shut down. “Our Nashik facility continues to function and serve clients. Reports suggesting a shutdown are completely inaccurate,” the company said.

"While detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH channels," it said.

Meanwhile, police investigations remain active. A team from the Nashik Crime Branch has travelled to Mumbra in Thane district in search of a woman accused in the case, which includes allegations of religious conversion and sexual harassment linked to the facility.

Reiterating its position, TCS emphasised a zero-tolerance approach to misconduct and assured cooperation with authorities. “TCS holds itself to the highest standards of institutional conduct. We remain dedicated to ensuring the safety, dignity, and well-being of every employee,” the statement said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) doing about the controversy surrounding its Nashik facility?

TCS has launched a structured internal investigation, a formal inquiry, and an independent oversight panel to ensure transparency and address the controversy.

Has TCS confirmed the role of Nida Khan in the Nashik facility?

TCS clarified that Nida Khan was a process associate, not in a managerial capacity, and had no involvement in recruitment functions.

Is the TCS Nashik facility shut down?

No, TCS has firmly denied reports of a shutdown, stating that the Nashik facility continues to function and serve clients.

What steps has TCS taken to investigate the allegations?

An internal investigation led by the President and COO is underway, with external oversight from Deloitte and Trilegal. Employees linked to the matter are suspended.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 08:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Consultancy Services TCS Nashik Case TCS Nashik Controversy
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