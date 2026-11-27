The Madhya Pradesh government has approved 33 projects worth Rs 2,801.75 crore to prepare for Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028 in Ujjain, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directing officials to complete all related works by the end of 2027. At a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Simhastha on Monday, Yadav stressed that preparations must be completed well ahead of the religious congregation, which draws millions of devotees. He also called for permanent paved roads connecting all ghats along the Kshipra River and announced monthly reviews to monitor the progress of the projects.

The state government aims to organise the event around the theme of "Clean and Green Simhastha".

Rs 2,801 Crore Plan Covers Infrastructure And Public Facilities

The approved projects include temporary infrastructure, electricity supply, sanitation, healthcare, fire safety, transportation and security arrangements. Of the 33 proposals, 16 worth Rs 1,457.04 crore were recommended during the ninth meeting of the Supervisory Committee, while the remaining 17, valued at Rs 1,344.71 crore, came from its tenth meeting.

Electricity infrastructure has been allocated Rs 387.99 crore, including temporary substations, power lines, generators and mobile lighting facilities. Another Rs 113.03 crore will be spent on streetlights and decorative lighting across Ujjain.

Sanitation is another major priority, with Rs 393.53 crore earmarked for toilets, urinals and bathing facilities. The plan covers 8,169 sanitation complexes across the 2,584-hectare Mela area, with around 13,000 sanitation workers expected to be deployed daily.

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Healthcare, Transport And Security Arrangements

The government has also proposed Rs 27.78 crore for medical services and Rs 18.23 crore for fire safety. Disaster management arrangements worth Rs 155.08 crore include increasing Home Guards deployment from 8,000 during Simhastha 2016 to 11,500 in 2028.

Transport infrastructure proposals include 122 km of temporary roads, 17 km of pathways leading to ghats and parking facilities. An allocation of Rs 45 crore has also been proposed to operate 2,000 buses connecting ghats, akharas, parking zones and transport hubs.

Security preparations include proposed procurement worth Rs 1,862.67 crore, covering bomb detection equipment, anti-terrorism systems, cybersecurity and crowd management. Drone surveillance and anti-drone technology are also planned.

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AI-Powered Simhastha Experience Centre Planned

A major attraction proposed for the event is a Rs 90-crore Simhastha Experience Centre spread across approximately 75,000 square feet. It will use Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, holograms and projection mapping across 10 thematic zones.

The centre will showcase Ujjain's religious and cultural heritage, including Mahakaleshwar, Samudra Manthan, the Kshipra River, akhara traditions and Sandipani Ashram. It is intended to remain a tourist attraction even after Simhastha 2028 concludes.