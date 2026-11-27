Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Odisha's BJD unaware of special Parliament session agenda.

Patnaik to decide party's stance, prioritizing state interests.

Speculation suggests women's reservation linked to delimitation.

BJD previously opposed such delimitation, fearing political loss.

Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 (PTI) Odisha's main opposition BJD on Friday said it was not aware of the agenda of the special sitting of Parliament, but any decision on the party's stand on issues would be taken by its chief, Naveen Patnaik, with the state's interest in mind.

A special sitting of Parliament has been convened from November 30 to transact "essential" business, amid indications that the government may reintroduce a constitutional amendment linking the rollout of women's reservation to delimitation.

The Lok Sabha has been reconvened on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2, hours after the government on Thursday proposed the special sitting.

Leader of the BJD Parliamentary Party in the Rajya Sabha, Manas Mangaraj, said, "There is a speculation that the sitting has been convened for the delimitation Bill. However, we have not been officially or unofficially told about the agenda. There is no point in guesswork."

Mangaraj pointed out that the BJD has been deciding on its stand on issues keeping in view the state's interest. "This time also, our president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik will take the decision, giving priority to the state's interest," he said.

BJD vice-president Prasanna Acharya said the Centre's move to reconvene Parliament was well anticipated as the Monsoon Session had not been prorogued. As the BJD does not have any representation in the Lok Sabha, Acharya noted that the party will formally state its position on issues in the Rajya Sabha.

Anticipating that the Delimitation Bill will be reintroduced, Acharya said, "I don't know the nature of the Bill. But we hope that a Bill should be tabled in the Parliament which is suitable to all the parties."

Earlier, Patnaik had demanded delinking of women's reservation from delimitation. He also opposed population-based Lok Sabha delimitation. The party feared that the state may lose its political rights in the Parliament if the delimitation is done based on population ratio.

BJP MP Santrupt Misra said the party has a clear stand on women's reservation in legislative bodies. "We believe that reservation can be implemented in the Lok Sabha at its current strength of 543 members. The party's stand on delimitation is also very clear. If Odisha's interest is protected, we have no objection to it," he added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)