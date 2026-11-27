Chennai, Nov 27 (PTI) The DVAC has arrested Kavi Prasad, a close associate of former Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, here in connection with an alleged Rs 1,020-crore tender manipulation case in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department.

Prasad appeared before the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials on Thursday following summons, and was formally arrested.

Prior to this, in September 2026, immigration and customs officials stopped Prasad at the Chennai airport while he was attempting to board a flight to London due to a "Look Out Circular" (LOC). He was handed over to the DVAC for questioning and released then, though the probe was still underway.

The DVAC registered an FIR on September 4, 2026, based on a 258-page dossier submitted by the Enforcement Directorate in December 2025.

Investigators claim that between 2021 and 2025, tenders in Chennai, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore were "prefixed" to favour select bidders in exchange for illegal gratification of 7.5 to 10 per cent of the contract value, collected under the guise of "party fund".

On Prasad's role, an official said he is accused of "acting" as an intermediary.

WhatsApp messages retrieved from his phone, along with witness testimonies, indicate that he arranged meetings between officials and contractors, shared advance project details, and coordinated fund collection, the agency said.

Apart from Prasad, the FIR names 12 others, including K N Nehru, his brothers K N Manivannan and N Ravichandran, former MLAs S Sudarshanam and J J Ebenezer, TVH Group representatives, and MAWS officials.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)