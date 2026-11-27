The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is likely to support the proposed Delimitation Bill, provided the legislation protects regional balance, according to party sources. The party's position comes ahead of a special sitting of Parliament next week, during which the Centre is expected to take up key legislative business.

The proposed legislation seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the existing 543 seats to a maximum of 850. However, the government's announcement of the special sitting has not specified which Bills will be introduced or considered.

Lok Sabha Secretariat Announces Four-Day Session

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday confirmed that the second part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will begin on Monday, November 30.

According to its official press release, the sitting is expected to continue until Thursday, December 3, subject to government business requirements.

"The Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 30th November, 2026. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, the 3rd December, 2026," the release said.

The announcement formally confirmed the dates of the parliamentary proceedings, which are being convened at short notice.

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Kiren Rijiju Confirms Reconvening Of Both Houses

Earlier on Thursday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the government had approached the presiding officers of both Houses to reconvene Parliament.

In a post on X, he said the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman had been requested to convene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2 to take up essential government business.

"The Government has requested Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha and Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026 respectively to transact essential Government Business," Rijiju posted on X.

He also indicated that proceedings in both Houses were expected to conclude on December 3, depending on the business scheduled.

Delimitation And Women's Reservation In Focus

The announcement has renewed political discussions around the proposed delimitation exercise and women's reservation legislation. The proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats is among the key aspects drawing attention ahead of the session.

However, the government has not disclosed the specific legislative agenda for the four-day sitting.