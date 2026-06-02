Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka CM-designate thanks Gandhi family for political support.

He credits them for identifying his potential and faith.

Shivakumar pledges sincere commitment to progressive Karnataka.

He prepares for swearing-in ceremony on June 3.

Bengaluru, Jun 2 (PTI) A day ahead of his swearing-in, Karnataka Chief Minister-designate D K Shivakumar on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Gandhi family for their role in his political journey and thanked them for the faith they had placed in him at different stages of his life.

He said that under their leadership and with the blessings of the people of the State, he would continue to work with sincerity and commitment to build a progressive, inclusive and prosperous Karnataka rooted in shared values.

Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, is scheduled to be sworn in as CM along with some members of the Council of Ministers at 4.05 pm on June 3 at the Lok Bhavan premises.

He was officially elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka on May 30.

“The Gandhi family has played a defining role in my political journey, not merely through leadership, but through the faith they placed in me at different stages of my life,” Shivakumar posted on X.

“I often reflect on Rajiv Gandhi, who saw potential in a young worker even before I could see it in myself. His encouragement gave me the confidence to dream bigger and dedicate myself to public service.” he said.

“The greatest leaders are those who identify possibilities in others and inspire them to rise beyond their own expectations. Rajiv Gandhi did exactly that for me,” he added.

Noting that former AICC president Sonia Gandhi had taught him another important lesson in leadership, Shivakumar said, “True leaders do not stand by you only during moments of success; they stand beside you during your most difficult times, offering strength, encouragement and unwavering support.” “Her faith in me during challenging phases of my journey is something I will always cherish,” he said.

Further highlighting that Rahul Gandhi had been a constant source of guidance and inspiration, the CM-designate said his willingness to listen, conviction in democratic values, and vision for a more inclusive and compassionate India continued to motivate leaders like him.

“His support has been a strong pillar throughout my public life,” he added.

Priyanka Gandhi has always been approachable, warm and encouraging, Shivakumar further said.

“She has treated every worker with respect and dignity, reminding us that politics is ultimately about connecting with people and understanding their aspirations. Her guidance and encouragement have always been deeply valued,” he said.

According to Shivakumar, the Gandhi family represents different dimensions of leadership—recognising potential, standing by people in difficult times, listening with empathy, and inspiring others through conviction and service.

“As someone who began as a grassroots worker and has today been entrusted with the responsibility of leading Karnataka, I remain profoundly grateful for their trust and encouragement,” he added. PTI KSU SSK

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)