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HomeNewsIndiaMonsoon Set To Hit Kerala Around June 4, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms

Monsoon Set To Hit Kerala Around June 4, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms

Isolated locations in the state are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 20 cm over the next six to seven days.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Southwest monsoon to begin in Kerala around June 4.
  • Widespread rainfall expected across southern states.
  • Thunderstorms and squally winds to hit northwest, central India.

After a brief delay, the southwest monsoon is set to make its onset over Kerala around June 4, 2026, bringing much-needed rainfall to southern India and marking the official beginning of the country’s rainy season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather agency has forecast widespread rainfall activity across the southern states over the next week, with Kerala expected to receive the heaviest impact from the monsoon’s arrival.

Isolated locations in the state are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 20 cm over the next six to seven days.

Heavy Rain Forecast For Southern States

The IMD has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as moisture-laden monsoon winds strengthen over the Arabian Sea and advance northward.

The onset of the monsoon is a crucial development for India, where nearly half of the country’s farmland depends on seasonal rainfall for irrigation. The monsoon also replenishes reservoirs, supports hydropower generation and provides relief from the intense summer heat.

Thunderstorm Warning Across Several Regions

The arrival of the monsoon is also expected to bring potentially hazardous weather conditions to several parts of the country.

The IMD has warned of moderate to severe thunderstorm activity over many areas of northwest, central and eastern India, along with south Peninsular India, during several days of the coming week.

These thunderstorms could be accompanied by squally winds with speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph, posing risks to outdoor activities, temporary structures, power lines and agriculture.

Residents in affected regions have been advised to remain alert and follow local weather advisories.

Relief From Heatwave Conditions Likely

In northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to continue bringing relief from the recent spell of extreme heat.

Similar weather conditions are likely across central India, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, while eastern states such as Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal may also witness thunderstorms and intermittent rainfall.

The forecast follows several days of widespread pre-monsoon thunderstorm activity across India, which has already contributed to a significant drop in maximum temperatures at many locations.

Monsoon Progress Under Close Watch

Meteorologists will closely monitor the monsoon’s progress in the coming days as it advances beyond Kerala into other parts of southern and northeastern India.

A timely and well-distributed monsoon remains critical for agriculture, water security and the broader economy, making the next few weeks especially important for millions across the country.

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With heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds expected, India is set for an active start to the 2026 monsoon season.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the southwest monsoon expected to arrive in Kerala?

The southwest monsoon is anticipated to make its onset over Kerala around June 4, 2026. This marks the official beginning of the country's rainy season.

What kind of rainfall is forecast for southern India?

Widespread rainfall is expected across southern states for the next week. Isolated areas in Kerala may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

What are the potential risks associated with the monsoon's arrival?

Thunderstorm activity, accompanied by squally winds of 40-50 kmph, is warned for several regions. This could affect outdoor activities, structures, and agriculture.

Will the monsoon bring relief from the heatwave?

Yes, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to bring relief from extreme heat in northwest and central India, including Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Heavy Rainfall Indian Meteorological Department Kerala Monsoon June 4 IMD
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