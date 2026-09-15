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English NewsNews‘Be Mentally Prepared’: Shivakumar Warns Karnataka Of Water, Power Shortage

‘Be Mentally Prepared’: Shivakumar Warns Karnataka Of Water, Power Shortage

The state government is preparing a report on the drought situation, with Shivakumar stressing that it should be accurate when the Centre conducts its assessment.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM highlighted severe drought, impending water and electricity shortage.
  • State preparing drought assessment report; arranging drinking water supply.
  • Special legislature session convened, 101 taluks declared drought-hit.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday flagged the state's drought situation and a looming shortage of drinking water and electricity, urging people to be "mentally prepared".

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar pointed to declining rainfall and the measures being taken by the government to manage the situation. He also urged legislators not to panic and asked political parties not to exploit the situation.

"Rainfall is declining too much. But I am requesting there is no need for MLAs to be anxious. There is no point in holding protests for political purposes. The government is more concerned than you. Some people and opposition parties are trying to use this situation politically," Shivakumar said in response to a question.

Karnataka Preparing Drought Assessment Report

The state government is preparing a report on the drought situation, with Shivakumar stressing that it should be accurate when the Centre conducts its assessment.

"Studies have been completed in some areas and reports have come, while reports for the remaining areas are being prepared. The Meteorological Department had predicted rainfall for a week, but only some areas received limited rain and it was not as much as expected," he said.

'Arrangements Are Being Made For Drinking Water Supply'

Shivakumar said Karnataka is facing a drought situation along with electricity-related problems, while preparations are under way to ensure drinking water supply.

"People should be mentally prepared. Arrangements are being made for drinking water supply. A special session of the state legislature has been convened for this purpose and to discuss farmers' issues. A cabinet meeting is being held in Mangaluru this week. More announcements will be made after discussions with farmers," he said.

As many as 101 taluks have already been declared drought-hit by the state government in the first phase, amid indications that more might follow.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current major issue Karnataka is grappling with?

Karnataka is experiencing a severe drought, leading to potential shortages of drinking water and electricity. Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has urged the public to be mentally prepared.

What is the Karnataka government doing to address the drought?

The state government is preparing a drought assessment report and arranging drinking water supply. A special legislature session is also convened to discuss the situation and farmers' issues.

How many taluks in Karnataka have been declared drought-hit so far?

As of now, 101 taluks in Karnataka have been declared drought-hit by the state government in the first phase. There are indications that more areas might follow.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru DK Shivakumar Karnataka Karnataka  Karnataka Drought
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