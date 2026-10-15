Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mother Muskan Rastogi received death sentence for murder.

Her 10-month-old daughter, Radha, remains jailed with her.

Radha remains with mother during lengthy legal appeals.

Unresolved paternity complicates child's long-term future care.

A 10-month-old girl who has spent her entire life inside a prison now faces an uncertain future after a Meerut court sentenced her mother, Muskan Rastogi, to death for murdering merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput in the high-profile ‘blue drum’ case.

Radha has been living with Muskan at Meerut district jail since her birth. While the death sentence has raised questions about who will care for the infant in the long term, prison authorities have said her immediate living arrangements will remain unchanged as the legal process continues.

Muskan’s elder daughter, seven-year-old Pihu, is believed to be living separately with her maternal grandparents.

Radha To Remain In Jail

Jail authorities told news agency PTI that Radha would continue staying with her mother for now, as a death sentence does not lead to immediate execution and several legal remedies remain available to convicts.

Senior Jail Superintendent Dr Viresh Raj Sharma said the legal process could take considerable time, with the convicted individuals entitled to challenge the verdict before higher courts and seek clemency.

“The convicts have the option of appealing before the high court and the Supreme Court, followed by filing mercy petitions before the governor and the president,” Sharma said.

Under prison rules, children can remain with their incarcerated mothers until they turn six. Authorities said a decision on Radha’s future would be taken once an execution date is fixed.

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Mother Worried About Daughter

Radha was born on November 24 last year at a medical college in Meerut. Following the delivery, she was taken back to the district jail with Muskan. Jail officials had said at the time that both mother and child were healthy and that the infant would receive medical attention, nutrition and other necessities.

According to Sharma, Muskan has expressed concern about what will happen to her younger daughter. She had also been seeking permission to meet Pihu for the past three to four days, but the meeting had not taken place by the time the court pronounced the sentence.

The authorities are yet to decide whether Muskan and her partner, Sahil Shukla, will remain in Meerut jail or be transferred elsewhere. Sharma said the decision would follow the receipt of the detailed court order.

Paternity Question Remains

Questions surrounding Radha’s paternity have also remained unresolved. Saurabh Rajput’s family had sought a DNA test after her birth.

Saurabh’s elder brother had said the family would accept Radha if testing established that she was Saurabh’s daughter. However, no DNA test is known to have been conducted so far.

The uncertainty over her paternity adds another complication to decisions about the child’s long-term care, even as she continues to live with Muskan in prison.

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What Happened In Blue Drum Case?

Muskan and Sahil were convicted on September 30 for murdering Saurabh on March 3, 2025, dismembering his body and concealing the remains in a blue drum filled with cement. According to the prosecution, the murder was planned amid the relationship between Muskan and Sahil. The crime came to light around a fortnight later, when the remains were discovered at the couple’s residence.

On Wednesday, District and Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra sentenced the two to death. During the sentencing proceedings, the judge referred to the Mahabharata and observed that punishment was also a form of dharma.