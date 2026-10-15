JEE Main 2027 Registration Soon: Application May Begin In October, Keep These Documents Ready

JEE Main Registration 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to open the registration window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 in October. Engineering aspirants planning to pursue undergraduate courses at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating institutions should begin preparing for the application process.

Candidates will be able to submit their applications online through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the registration window opens. However, the NTA has not yet confirmed the registration schedule. Applicants should regularly visit the official portal for the information bulletin, application dates, and other examination-related announcements.

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As per the tentative schedule, applications for Session 1 may open in late October and continue until November 2026. The examination is expected to take place between January 22 and January 30, 2027. Registration for Session 2 is likely to begin in February 2027, with the examination tentatively scheduled for April.

JEE Main 2027: Expected Eligibility Criteria

Students who passed their Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2025 or 2026, as well as those appearing for the qualifying examination in 2027, are expected to be eligible to take JEE Main 2027, subject to the conditions specified in the official information bulletin.

For admission to NITs, IIITs and other participating in centrally funded technical institutions, candidates generally need to secure at least 75% marks in their Class 12 examination or feature among the top 20 percentile of their respective boards. The minimum marks requirement for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories is 65%, according to the information provided by the NTA.

Aspirants should check the official JEE Main 2027 information bulletin once it is released to confirm the eligibility and admission requirements applicable to their category and preferred institution.

JEE Main 2027 Registration: Documents To Keep Ready

Preparing the required documents in advance can help candidates complete the online application process more smoothly. Aspirants should keep the following documents and details accessible:

A recent passport-size photograph

A scanned copy of their signature

Class 10 certificate or marksheet for personal details and date-of-birth verification

A valid identity document

Category certificate or other supporting documents, wherever applicable

PwD or UDID certificate, as applicable, for candidates with disabilities

Applicants must ensure that their photographs, signatures and supporting documents comply with the specifications mentioned in the NTA's information bulletin. Checking the prescribed file formats, sizes, and other instructions before uploading documents can help prevent avoidable application errors.

JEE Main 2027: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the registration link for JEE Main 2027 Session 1.

Step 3: Enter the required basic details to generate an application number and password.

Step 4: Log in using the generated credentials and complete the application form.

Candidates should review the information entered in the form and follow the official instructions for uploading documents and completing the remaining application formalities. The confirmed registration schedule, applicable fees, and submission requirements should be checked on the official website before applying.

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Can Candidates Apply For JEE Main 2027 Without Aadhaar?

Candidates should consult the official JEE Main 2027 information bulletin to determine which identity-verification methods will be accepted by the NTA. They should also ensure that the personal information entered in the application form matches the details mentioned in their supporting documents.

If the agency permits an alternative identity document, applicants must follow the verification procedure specified in the official instructions. Candidates should avoid relying on previous examination guidelines until the requirements for the 2027 examination are confirmed.

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