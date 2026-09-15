Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Patiala House Court granted Swatantra Bhardwaj three weeks' interim bail.

Bhardwaj's lawyer claimed complainant attacked him; video evidence presented.

Police invoked SC/ST Act after complainant later alleged casteist slur.

Bhardwaj arrested September 4; new POCSO FIR registered post-arrest.

The Patiala House Court has granted three weeks’ interim bail to Swatantra Bhardwaj, who was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on Nishu Azad’s father during the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ protest at Jantar Mantar.

Bhardwaj was arrested in connection with the incident that took place during the protest. The court granted him interim relief for a period of three weeks, IANS reported.

The case is linked to the alleged assault on Nishu Azad’s father during the protest, which was organised by members of the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

The court’s order comes as the police investigation into the incident continues.

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'Nishu Azad's Father Attacked Me': Bhardwaj

During the bail hearing, Bhardwaj’s counsel told the court that an FIR had been registered against his client on June 23, following which police issued a notice on June 27 asking him to appear for questioning.

“I appeared for questioning on June 29. After that, I was allowed to go. Then, after some political developments, I was arrested on September 4. After my arrest, a new FIR (under POCSO Act) was registered,” his lawyer said.

The counsel also claimed that the complainant had attacked Bhardwaj during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest and that a video of the incident was available on social media.

“The most surprising thing is that during the (CJP) protest, the complainant himself attacked me. That video is available on social media. In the video, it is clear that I had fallen, and the police rescued me,” the lawyer said.

“Police ko wo video nazar nahi aa raha jis mein clearly dikhai de raha hai ki complainant ne mujh pe attack kiya hai aur main gir gaya hoon,” he added.

The court subsequently played the video clip.

Police Explain SC/ST Act Invocation

During the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler asked the Delhi Police whether Bhardwaj had used a casteist slur during the incident.

The police said no casteist slur was mentioned when the complaint was initially registered. However, when the complainant’s statement was recorded again later, a casteist slur was mentioned, following which provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were invoked.

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The complainant’s counsel argued that there was no illegality in Bhardwaj’s arrest and pointed out that FIRs had been registered against him under the SC/ST Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The judge then directed that the proceedings be held in-camera, following which court staff asked media personnel to leave the courtroom.