‘If War Breaks Out, I’ll Fire Bombs’: Yogi Adityanath Links Sanatan Values, National Unity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yogi Adityanath stated monks must protect dharma, fight for nation.

CM praised Bharat Sevashram Sangha's work for national awakening.

Adityanath connected past divisions with current temple restoration efforts.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that a sanyasi (monk) should never abandon dharma for money and must be prepared to fight, if necessary, to protect the nation and religion.

“Remember, the objective of a sanyasi’s life should be that I will not abandon dharma for money. If war breaks out, I will use bombs and shells too,” Adityanath said while addressing the centenary celebrations of the Kashi branch of Bharat Sevashram Sangha.

He said every sacrifice made for the country and dharma was significant. While peace required restraint, harmony and public welfare, protecting the nation and religion could sometimes demand a readiness to struggle, he added.

Yogi Adityanath Praises Bharat Sevashram Sangha’s Contribution

Praising Bharat Sevashram Sangha for upholding its values and principles despite adverse circumstances, Adityanath said the organisation had linked spiritual practice with national awakening and public welfare. It had made the country's progress a means of self-development, he added.

The chief minister paid floral tributes to Swami Pranavananda Maharaj, the organisation’s founder, and performed rituals during the programme. He said the Kashi branch, established in 1926, had completed 100 years of service and national awakening.

Adityanath added that the organisation was promoting Sanatan values and the traditions of ancient Indian sages in India and several other countries.

‘Internal Divisions’ Put India’s Cultural Heritage At Risk

Adityanath said a nation’s spiritual, historical and cultural heritage came under threat during times of crisis. He questioned whether foreign invaders would have desecrated and damaged the Kashi Vishwanath temple had their attacks not succeeded.

He also referred to the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, saying India had suffered the consequences of internal divisions.

The chief minister said saints had sought to use spiritual practice to awaken the nation and overcome the effects of these divisions.

Yogi Links Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Ram Temple To National Consciousness

Adityanath said the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership reflected national consciousness and resolve.

Recalling the association between Swami Pranavananda and the Gorakshpeeth, he said the spiritual leader had visited Gorakhpur in 1912-13 and meditated under Siddha Yogi Baba Gambhirnath.

The spiritual inspiration Pranavananda received in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said, became a driving force behind his efforts to promote national awakening across the country.

Organisation Works In Healthcare, Education And Tribal Welfare

Adityanath said Bharat Sevashram Sangha worked across several areas, including relief for distressed people, assistance to pilgrims, healthcare, education, tribal welfare and the preservation of cultural values.

He added that an educated, principled and sensitive society was essential to building a developed India.