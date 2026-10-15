Imran Khan Asked To Leave India After Mumbai Protest Seeking Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Police directed actor Imran Khan to leave India.

This followed his participation in a Mumbai protest.

BJP leader Somaiya questioned Khan's citizenship and protest.

Police cited non-citizen status for protesting in India.

Mumbai Police have directed actor Imran Khan, who is the nephew of Aamir Khan, to leave India by October 28 following his participation in a protest in Mumbai demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Officials said action had been initiated against Khan under the relevant provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, on the grounds that he participated in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

The development comes after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya wrote to Mumbai Police seeking action against Imran for participating in a protest at August Kranti Maidan in support of the Cockroach Janta Party, alleging that the actor was an “American citizen”.

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In a letter to Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Sharma, Somaiya questioned whether Imran was legally permitted to participate in the agitation, claiming that he is an American citizen and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

Somaiya also urged the police to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

Kirit Somaiya’s Letter To MHA

In a letter dated October 13, Somaiya brought the matter to the attention of the Union Home Ministry. He urged the authorities to prevent him from leaving India under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, until the inquiry was completed. Somaiya also requested that the Bureau of Immigration issue a Look Out Circular against Imran and alert the police if he attempted to leave the country.

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In his letter, Somaiya wrote, “I have requested the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Bureau of Immigration to examine whether the said person's participation in the said agitation warrants action under Section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The said representation and the investigation under the said FIR are pending. The said person, being a foreign national, is free to leave India at any time. If he departs before the enquiry on my representation is concluded and before the investigation under the said FIR is completed, the enquiry, the investigation and any proceedings that may follow may be rendered infructuous, as his presence for the purposes of the enquiry, statements, notices and appearance cannot then be secured.”

Somaiya reiterated his request that Imran not be allowed to leave India until the inquiries were completed.

Imran Khan Participated In Mumbai Protest

Earlier, Imran was taken away in a police van along with his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, and his cousin, Zayn Marie, after they participated in a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan. They were detained as police had not granted permission for the demonstration at the venue. All three were subsequently released after spending some time in police custody.

Zayn also shared a video on Instagram showing bruises on her arms and legs following her detention by Mumbai Police. The text on her video read, “Democratic fit check.”