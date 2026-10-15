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English NewsNewsWorld21 Kids, Teacher Killed After School Roof Collapses In Pakistan, Rescue On

21 Kids, Teacher Killed After School Roof Collapses In Pakistan, Rescue On

A spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital, Muhammad Asim, said an emergency had been declared to treat the injured. He added that all the children killed in the incident were aged 13 or younger.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 12:41 PM (IST)

At least 21 people, including schoolchildren and a teacher, were killed and more than 40 others injured after the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Dir Colony in the inner-city area of Peshawar, Capital City Police chief Mian Saeed said.

A spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital, Muhammad Asim, said an emergency had been declared to treat the injured. He added that all the children killed in the incident were aged 13 or younger.

Rescue officials said 25 injured children had been taken to medical facilities. Rescue teams were clearing the debris and searching for students and school staff who may still be trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery and directed the concerned authorities to ensure they received the best possible medical treatment.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
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Pakistan News Pakistan School
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