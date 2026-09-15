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English NewsNewsIndiaOmar Abdullah Hails Pahalgam Mention In BRICS Declaration, Calls It ‘Success Of Foreign Policy’

Omar Abdullah Hails Pahalgam Mention In BRICS Declaration, Calls It ‘Success Of Foreign Policy’

Omar Abdullah calls Pahalgam's mention in the BRICS declaration a diplomatic success, while leaving questions over Pakistan's omission to the Centre.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
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  • Abdullah also welcomed potential troop reduction along northern borders.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday welcomed the inclusion of the Pahalgam terror attack in the BRICS New Delhi Declaration, calling the reference a significant diplomatic achievement for India. Abdullah, however, declined to comment on why Pakistan was not explicitly named in the declaration. He said any questions regarding that aspect should be addressed to the Centre and the Ministry of External Affairs. The Chief Minister's remarks came after the conclusion of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where member countries unanimously adopted the 2026 New Delhi Declaration.

Abdullah Defends Pahalgam Mention

When asked about Pakistan not being named in the declaration, Abdullah said, "That is something for the Government of India, and particularly for the Foreign Ministry, to talk about."

He instead focused on what he considered a notable outcome for India's diplomatic efforts, pointing out that the Pahalgam attack received a direct reference despite the presence of countries maintaining close relations with Pakistan.

"The fact that Pahalgam itself was condemned is a big thing. Please see how many allies of Pakistan were in that room. Therefore, for even Pahalgam to be mentioned by name, that in itself is a success of our foreign policy," Abdullah remarked, as per ANI.

He also reiterated the same position while speaking to ANI, stressing that the inclusion of Pahalgam in the declaration should be viewed in the wider diplomatic context of the summit.

ALSO READ: No Cap With Megha Prasad: How India Turned BRICS Divides Into Diplomatic Leverage

Declaration Condemns Terrorism

The New Delhi Declaration 2026 runs to 45 pages and contains 140 points covering a broad range of global issues.

Point 40 of the document states that acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, irrespective of their motivation or the identity of those responsible.

The declaration also condemns terrorism in all its forms and refers to cross-border terrorism, terrorist financing networks and safe havens for terror groups.

It specifically mentions the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The document also calls for zero tolerance towards terrorism, greater accountability and progress towards the adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

The Pahalgam attack, which took place near the popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, killed 26 people. The incident was followed by a four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan.

China, Russia At Summit

Abdullah's comments came after India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, which was attended by several prominent world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Chief Minister repeatedly highlighted the significance of the Pahalgam reference, arguing that securing a direct mention was important given the composition of the BRICS grouping and the presence of countries with close ties to Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia Activates Emergency Alerts After Houthi Missile, Drone Attacks; 13 Civilians Injured

Abdullah Backs Troop Reduction

Separately, Abdullah welcomed any potential reduction in military deployment along India's northern borders.

Reacting to the Ministry of Defence's report on the operational situation along the Northern Front, he said any reduction in troop presence along either the Line of Actual Control or the Line of Control would be welcome.

He particularly underlined the potential benefit for people living in border areas, where military tensions can have a direct impact on daily life.

Abdullah's remarks came shortly after the BRICS summit concluded in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed that the New Delhi Declaration had been adopted unanimously and described the gathering as a "huge summit."

Frequently Asked Questions

Which specific terror attack was mentioned in the BRICS New Delhi Declaration?

The declaration specifically mentioned the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir near Pahalgam. This incident killed 26 people and led to a four-day military confrontation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Delhi Omar Abdullah BRICS Summit Pahalgam Terror Attack BRICS 2026
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