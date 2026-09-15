Omar Abdullah Hails Pahalgam Mention In BRICS Declaration, Calls It ‘Success Of Foreign Policy’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abdullah also welcomed potential troop reduction along northern borders.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday welcomed the inclusion of the Pahalgam terror attack in the BRICS New Delhi Declaration, calling the reference a significant diplomatic achievement for India. Abdullah, however, declined to comment on why Pakistan was not explicitly named in the declaration. He said any questions regarding that aspect should be addressed to the Centre and the Ministry of External Affairs. The Chief Minister's remarks came after the conclusion of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where member countries unanimously adopted the 2026 New Delhi Declaration.

Abdullah Defends Pahalgam Mention

When asked about Pakistan not being named in the declaration, Abdullah said, "That is something for the Government of India, and particularly for the Foreign Ministry, to talk about."

He instead focused on what he considered a notable outcome for India's diplomatic efforts, pointing out that the Pahalgam attack received a direct reference despite the presence of countries maintaining close relations with Pakistan.

"The fact that Pahalgam itself was condemned is a big thing. Please see how many allies of Pakistan were in that room. Therefore, for even Pahalgam to be mentioned by name, that in itself is a success of our foreign policy," Abdullah remarked, as per ANI.

He also reiterated the same position while speaking to ANI, stressing that the inclusion of Pahalgam in the declaration should be viewed in the wider diplomatic context of the summit.

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Declaration Condemns Terrorism

The New Delhi Declaration 2026 runs to 45 pages and contains 140 points covering a broad range of global issues.

Point 40 of the document states that acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, irrespective of their motivation or the identity of those responsible.

The declaration also condemns terrorism in all its forms and refers to cross-border terrorism, terrorist financing networks and safe havens for terror groups.

It specifically mentions the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The document also calls for zero tolerance towards terrorism, greater accountability and progress towards the adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

The Pahalgam attack, which took place near the popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, killed 26 people. The incident was followed by a four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan.

China, Russia At Summit

Abdullah's comments came after India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, which was attended by several prominent world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Chief Minister repeatedly highlighted the significance of the Pahalgam reference, arguing that securing a direct mention was important given the composition of the BRICS grouping and the presence of countries with close ties to Pakistan.

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Abdullah Backs Troop Reduction

Separately, Abdullah welcomed any potential reduction in military deployment along India's northern borders.

Reacting to the Ministry of Defence's report on the operational situation along the Northern Front, he said any reduction in troop presence along either the Line of Actual Control or the Line of Control would be welcome.

He particularly underlined the potential benefit for people living in border areas, where military tensions can have a direct impact on daily life.

Abdullah's remarks came shortly after the BRICS summit concluded in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed that the New Delhi Declaration had been adopted unanimously and described the gathering as a "huge summit."