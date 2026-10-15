Houthis Using Chinese Parts To Build Advanced Missiles Capable Of Striking Israel, Saudi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Houthis attempt advanced missile development using Chinese parts.

Intercepted shipments contained missile components for domestic production.

Seeking self-reliance, Houthis could expand missile strike capabilities.

China denies involvement, citing dual-use nature of components.

Yemen’s Houthi militants are attempting to develop advanced medium-range ballistic missiles using components sourced from China, potentially expanding their ability to strike targets across Saudi Arabia and Israel, according to a report cited by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

A report by Conflict Armament Research, an organisation that investigates weapons and their supply chains in conflict zones, found that components seized by Yemeni authorities could be used to manufacture a version of Iran’s Kheibar Shekan precision-guided missile. The weapon has an estimated range of up to 1,200 miles.

The findings suggest that the Iran-backed group could be seeking to strengthen its domestic weapons production capabilities, potentially reducing its reliance on external suppliers. However, the extent of its progress towards manufacturing such missiles remains uncertain.

Chinese Components Raise Questions Over Missile Development

According to the WSJ report, Yemeni authorities intercepted two shipments last year containing missile-related equipment hidden among other goods. The consignments included custom-made metal parts, missile fins, solid-fuel rocket motor components, testing equipment and heat-resistant materials.

Fabian Hinz, a senior analyst at Conflict Armament Research, said the imports could indicate that the Houthis had started manufacturing missiles or were attempting to develop the necessary capabilities.

“When you have imports like that, there is a possibility that they are already manufacturing or that they are trying and it doesn’t really work out,” Hinz said, according to the WSJ.

The group’s actual progress remains difficult to establish, as its weapons production facilities are heavily camouflaged. The seized components point to a possible effort to develop advanced missile systems, but do not conclusively establish that the Houthis can manufacture a functional version of the Iranian weapon.

Houthis Seek Greater Self-Reliance In Weapons Production

The potential development would mark another step in the Houthis’ efforts to build greater independence in weapons manufacturing. The group has historically relied on Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah for weapons and missile technology.

Developing the capacity to produce advanced missiles domestically could expand the group’s ability to maintain and potentially strengthen its arsenal. However, the available findings do not establish how far the Houthis have progressed towards achieving that goal.

China Links Put Missile Supply Chains Under Scrutiny

Chinese companies have emerged as a major source of goods seized while being transported to the Houthis, according to United Nations reports and data collected by arms experts cited by the WSJ.

China has maintained that it respects the United Nations arms embargo on the group. Some of the imported components can be used for civilian purposes, while others are specifically designed for missile systems, making the nature and intended use of individual shipments important considerations.

The findings come amid intensifying Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and continuing concerns over maritime security along key regional shipping routes. Any progress towards developing advanced ballistic missiles could add to regional security concerns, although the extent of the group’s capabilities remains unclear.