No Reservation Benefits After Converting From Hinduism To Islam: Supreme Court's Big Ruling

The Supreme Court has upheld the Madras High Court's verdict in a case concerning religious conversion and caste-based reservation. The High Court had quashed a Tamil Nadu government order that provided for including certain people who had converted from Hinduism to Islam in the Backward Class (Muslim) category, thereby making them eligible for reservation benefits.

The case revolved around whether a person who converts to another religion can claim reservation benefits on the basis of their previous social category or become eligible for reservation as a member of the Backward Class (Muslim) category.

What Is The Case About?

The case concerns a petition filed by a man from Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu. The petitioner was born into a Hindu family. In 2016, he married a woman according to Islamic rites and converted to Islam. He subsequently changed his name to Sameer Ahmed.

According to the petitioner, the Sunnath Jamath in Kayathar had issued a certificate in 2015 confirming his conversion to Islam. He later applied for a community certificate, claiming membership in the Muslim Lebbai community.

However, the Tahsildar of Kayathar rejected his application. The petitioner subsequently approached the Madras High Court.