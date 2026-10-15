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English NewsNewsWorldUS Teen Arrested Over Plot To Carry Out Mass Shooting At Hindu Temple In US

US Teen Arrested Over Plot To Carry Out Mass Shooting At Hindu Temple In US

Police said his modified AR-style rifle malfunctioned, preventing the alleged attack, while a colleague alerted authorities after hearing about his intentions.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teen arrested for alleged plot against Indian temple.
  • Rifle malfunctioned; colleague alerted police, averting attack.
  • Suspect's manifesto outlined white supremacist views, anti-Indian plans.

A 19-year-old American man has been arrested over an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting Indians at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois. Investigators said the attack was averted after his rifle reportedly malfunctioned, while a colleague alerted police after hearing about his alleged plans.

The suspect, identified as Alexandros Paporakis, lives in Palatine and works as a cashier at a Taco Bell restaurant. Police allege that he travelled to the largest Hindu temple in the southwestern Chicago suburb of Aurora last Sunday, intending to kill a large number of Indians, NBC News reported.

According to investigators, Paporakis had a modified AR-style rifle, 300 rounds of ammunition, body armour, cans of petrol and an assortment of swastikas. Authorities also said they recovered writings attributed to the suspect that outlined his alleged intentions to carry out mass violence.

Rifle Malfunction, Colleague Alerts Police

Police said Paporakis was unable to carry out the alleged attack after his rifle malfunctioned when he attempted to open fire. He subsequently left the scene and reportedly searched online for information on how to unjam the weapon.

Investigators said Paporakis also contacted a colleague and disclosed his intention to carry out a mass shooting. Several sources familiar with the case told NBC News that the co-worker subsequently alerted the police, leading to his arrest on October 11.

A judge ordered Paporakis to remain in custody without bond following a hearing in Rolling Meadows on Wednesday. The court also issued a jailhouse healthcare order after noting that the suspect was receiving treatment for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression and anxiety. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 30.

Investigators Cite White Supremacist Views, Anti-Indian Remarks

Investigators said they found a manifesto apparently written by Paporakis, in which he referred to himself as the “Aurora Shooter”. According to The Associated Press, the writings contained expressions of hatred, racial superiority and violence, including references to carrying out a mass shooting targeting Indians.

The manifesto allegedly described Indian, Jewish and African American people as “subhumans” and outlined plans to kill as many of them as possible. Investigators also cited passages in which the author expressed white supremacist and neo-Nazi views and described fantasies of mass murder.

According to his co-workers, Paporakis frequently discussed Nazis and armed violence and made racist remarks targeting Indians. The manifesto reportedly included statements in which he described himself as a white supremacist neo-Nazi and said he fantasised about mass murder nearly every day.

Suspect Faces Felony Charges

Paporakis faces felony charges of making terrorist threats and unlawfully possessing weapons. The allegations relate to the suspected plan to target Indian people at the Hindu temple and the weapons and other materials investigators said they found.

Palatine Police Chief William Nord stressed the seriousness of the alleged threat and the importance of protecting religious sites.

“The seriousness of this alleged threat cannot be overstated,” Nord said, adding that safeguarding places of worship remained a law enforcement priority.

The case has raised concerns over the alleged targeting of a Hindu place of worship and the potential for racially motivated violence. The allegations against Paporakis are yet to be tested in court.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in connection with the alleged mass shooting plot?

Alexandros Paporakis, a 19-year-old American man, was arrested for an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting Indians at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois.

What prevented the alleged mass shooting from occurring?

The attack was reportedly averted because the suspect's rifle malfunctioned. Additionally, a colleague alerted the police after hearing about his alleged plans.

What charges have been brought against Alexandros Paporakis?

Paporakis faces felony charges of making terrorist threats and unlawfully possessing weapons. These charges relate to his alleged plan and the materials found.

What were the alleged motivations for the planned attack?

Investigators found writings attributed to Paporakis outlining white supremacist and neo-Nazi views. These expressed hatred and racial superiority, specifically targeting Indian, Jewish, and African American people.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
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