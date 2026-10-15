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‘No One Can Threaten Us’: CJI On Pleas Over October 10 Protest And Court Conduct
The Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing cases related to the administrative action taken during the October 10 protest, including petitions concerning alleged contempt of court, detentions and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
During the hearing, the Solicitor General said an unconditional apology is generally mentioned at the outset of a response to a contempt notice. However, he objected to the matter being portrayed as though the government had admitted wrongdoing and apologised. He maintained that all steps had been taken in accordance with the situation.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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