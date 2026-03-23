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HomeNewsLeonid Radvinsky, Billionaire Owner Of OnlyFans, Dies At 43

Leonid Radvinsky, Billionaire Owner Of OnlyFans, Dies At 43

Radvinsky was born in Ukraine, grew up in Chicago, later building a fortune through technology ventures before turning OnlyFans into one of the most successful subscription platforms on the internet.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 08:28 PM (IST)
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Leonid Radvinsky, the billionaire owner of OnlyFans who transformed the platform into one of the world’s most profitable adult-content businesses, has died at the age of 43 after battling cancer. The Ukrainian-American entrepreneur acquired the parent company of OnlyFans in 2018 and oversaw its rapid rise during the pandemic, turning it into a global subscription-based platform with hundreds of millions of users. His death has raised questions about the future ownership of the company, which has been exploring a possible stake sale in recent months.

Built OnlyFans Empire

Radvinsky bought Fenix International, the parent company of OnlyFans, from British founder Tim Stokely in 2018 and became the majority shareholder as well as a director on the board.

Under his ownership, the platform shifted from a little-known subscription service into a dominant name in the adult-content industry. OnlyFans, which once avoided explicit material, grew rapidly after allowing creators to share paid content directly with subscribers.

The platform saw huge growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, when millions of people turned to online content while staying at home. OnlyFans now has more than 300 million users worldwide and generates over one billion dollars in annual revenue, taking a 20 per cent commission on most subscriptions and sales.

Apart from Fenix International, Radvinsky also ran a venture capital fund called Leo, which he founded in 2009 and used to invest mainly in technology companies.

Questions Over Ownership

OnlyFans confirmed his death in a statement, saying he passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer.

Radvinsky’s shares in Fenix International have been held in the LR Fenix Trust since 2024, and his net worth was estimated at about 4.7 billion dollars, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list.

His death comes at a time when OnlyFans had been exploring the sale of a majority stake to investment firm Architect Capital in a deal that valued the company at roughly 5.5 billion dollars, including debt.

Radvinsky was born in Ukraine and grew up in Chicago, later building a fortune through technology ventures before turning OnlyFans into one of the most successful subscription platforms on the internet.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 08:27 PM (IST)
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