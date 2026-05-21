Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vande Mataram played before Tamil anthem, sparking controversy.

Opposition criticizes government for repeating oath-taking song sequence.

Assurances to prioritize Tamil anthem were not followed.

Debate reignites over state identity and cultural protocol.

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: A fresh political controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu on Thursday after Vande Mataram was sung before Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu during a ministerial swearing-in ceremony, reigniting a heated debate over state identity, official protocol, and the place of Tamil culture in government events. The issue surfaced during the oath-taking ceremony of newly inducted ministers in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government, where Vande Mataram was performed at both the beginning and end of the function.



Opposition parties swiftly condemned the sequence, arguing that the Tamil state anthem should have been accorded priority. The controversy has become an early political headache for Chief Minister Vijay, whose administration had already faced criticism over a similar incident during his own swearing-in ceremony earlier this month.

Earlier Assurances Fail To Stop Repeat Controversy

During Vijay’s oath-taking event, Vande Mataram had reportedly been played ahead of both the national anthem Jana Gana Mana and Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu, triggering strong objections from the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The DMK accused the government of diminishing Tamil identity and failing to uphold established cultural sensitivities in the state. The issue also created discomfort among some of TVK’s allies, who demanded clarity and urged the government to ensure that such incidents would not happen again.

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Following the backlash, TVK leaders publicly assured that future official events would begin with Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu and conclude with the national anthem.

Party leader Aadhav Arjuna had stated that officials at Lok Bhavan cited a central government circular as the reason the Tamil anthem was placed third during the earlier ceremony. However, he emphasized that TVK did not support that arrangement and urged the Union government to prioritize state anthems across India.

DMK Intensifies Attack On TVK

Despite those assurances, Thursday’s ceremony once again began with Vande Mataram, leading to immediate criticism from the DMK.

Party spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai described the development as “unfortunate” and accused the ruling party of failing to honour its own commitments.

He argued that Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu should always receive precedence during official events held in Tamil Nadu and claimed the repeated controversy reflected the government’s inability to protect Tamil cultural rights.

The DMK also alleged that the incident undermined Tamil pride, a politically sensitive issue that has historically shaped public discourse in the state.

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Tamil Identity Rekindled

The repeated row has once again brought attention to the larger debate over ceremonial protocol in Tamil Nadu, where questions surrounding language, federalism, and cultural identity often carry strong political significance.

While supporters of the government maintain that procedural requirements linked to central guidelines played a role in the sequence of songs, critics argue that the state administration should have ensured Tamil traditions were respected without ambiguity.