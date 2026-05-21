Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife, Vanessa Trump, Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vanessa Trump reveals breast cancer diagnosis on Instagram.

She has undergone a procedure, is planning treatment.

Trump requests privacy during her recovery journey.

Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. and mother of five, has announced she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, saying she had already undergone a medical procedure earlier this week and is now working with her medical team on a treatment plan. She asked the public for privacy as she focuses on her health and recovery.

"While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan," Trump posted on Instagram Wednesday.

What Did Vanessa Trump Say About Her Diagnosis?

Vanessa Trump addressed the diagnosis directly in her social media post, keeping her message calm and hopeful.

"I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me. Thank you for your kindness and support, it truly means more than I can express," Trump said.

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Ivanka Trump, the president's eldest daughter, responded to the post with a message of support: "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you, mama."

Who Is Vanessa Trump?

Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, were married for twelve years before divorcing in 2018.

Together, they have five children, including 19-year-old Kai Trump, who has built a notable following on social media and is frequently seen with her grandfather at the White House.

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In her personal life, Vanessa Trump has been dating professional golfer Tiger Woods since he confirmed their relationship last March. As of now, neither Woods nor Donald Trump Jr. has made any public statement regarding the diagnosis.

The announcement has drawn a wave of support online, with family members and followers responding to her post with messages of encouragement as she begins her treatment and recovery.