After Election Defeat, Prashant Kishor Moves To Ashram For 5 Years

Following the setback in the 2026 Bihar Assembly elections, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has announced a major personal and political decision. The political strategist-turned-leader said he will now live in an ashram located on the outskirts of Patna and continue staying there for the next five years.

The 48-year-old leader said he shifted out of his previous residence on Tuesday night and has now moved to the Bihar Navnirman Ashram near Indian Institute of Technology Patna. He said the ashram would remain his home until Jan Suraaj establishes itself strongly ahead of the 2031 Bihar Assembly elections.

‘Jan Suraaj Will Have Strong Impact In Next Polls’

Speaking in Darbhanga, Prashant Kishor expressed confidence that his party would emerge as a significant political force in Bihar in the coming years.

According to reports, he said he had vacated his earlier residence in Patna and would now stay at the Bihar Navnirman Ashram for the next five years while focusing entirely on strengthening Jan Suraaj’s grassroots presence across the state.

Until now, Kishor had been operating from “Shekhpura House” near Patna airport, a residence linked to former MP and Jan Suraaj national president Uday Singh, also known as Pappu Singh.

Fresh Attack On Nitish Kumar

During his remarks, Prashant Kishor once again targeted former Bihar Chief Minister and current Rajya Sabha MP Nitish Kumar over migration and governance issues in the state.

He alleged that leaders elected by the people had failed to address Bihar’s long-standing migration crisis and instead focused on securing political space for their own families.

Kishor also appealed to voters in Bihar to prioritise their own future rather than voting on the basis of caste, religion or monetary incentives. He urged people to think about the future of their children while casting their votes.

Remarks On Women Voters Trigger Political Buzz

The Jan Suraaj chief further said that women in Bihar should not be influenced by leaders such as Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar or Lalu Prasad Yadav, and should not “sell their votes” for financial benefits.

His comments are being linked to the recently launched “Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana”, under which ₹10,000 was reportedly transferred to the bank accounts of nearly 1.5 crore women ahead of the upcoming political season in Bihar.