It's an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh government to honor and motivate students for their outstanding academic performance in board examinations.
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Medhavi Vidyarthi Samman Samaroh 2026: Yogi Govt To Felicitate 1,682 Meritorious Students
UP CM Yogi Adityanath will honour 223 state-level toppers on June 1 under Medhavi Vidyarthi Samman Samaroh 2026. Overall, 1,682 students across the state will be felicitated.
- UP government honors 223 state toppers in Lucknow ceremony.
- Toppers receive cash, tablets, certificates, medals, and turbans.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Medhavi Vidyarthi Samman Samaroh-2026?
When and where will the Medhavi Vidyarthi Samman Samaroh-2026 take place?
The state-level ceremony will be held on June 1 at the Lok Bhavan Auditorium in Lucknow.
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