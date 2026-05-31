Medhavi Vidyarthi Samman Samaroh 2026: Yogi Govt To Felicitate 1,682 Meritorious Students

Continuing its initiative to encourage academic excellence, the Uttar Pradesh government will organise the Medhavi Vidyarthi Samman Samaroh-2026 on June 1 at the Lok Bhavan Auditorium in Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will felicitate 223 state-level toppers from various education boards.

The programme, launched in 2018, aims to recognise and motivate students who have delivered outstanding performances in board examinations.

223 State-Level Toppers To Be Felicitated

Students who excelled in the 2026 board examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Board of Secondary Sanskrit Education, CBSE, and CISCE will be honoured during the ceremony.

Each state-level awardee will receive:

Rs 1 lakh cash prize

A tablet

Certificate of appreciation

Medal

Turban

Parents of the award-winning students and principals of their respective schools will also be recognised.

Girls Outnumber Boys Among Awardees

Of the 223 students selected for state-level honours, 138 are from the Uttar Pradesh Board, 21 from the Sanskrit Education Board, 33 from CISCE and 31 from CBSE

The list includes 138 girls and 85 boys, highlighting the strong academic performance of female students across the state.

Parents And Principals To Be Recognised

In a special gesture, one parent of each state-level awardee will be honoured with a shawl. Additionally, principals of 11 schools whose students secured top positions in various boards will receive certificates of appreciation and shawls.

The government said the recognition reflects the crucial role played by families and educators in students' achievements.

District-Level Felicitation Across UP

Alongside the state-level event, district-level felicitation ceremonies will be held across Uttar Pradesh. Students securing positions in the top 10 of the High School and Intermediate examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board will be honoured.

A total of 1,459 students will receive district-level awards, including, 687 High School students and 772 Intermediate students

Among them, 842 are girls and 617 are boys.

Each district-level awardee will receive Rs 21,000 cash prize, a certificate of appreciation and a medal

Over 1,600 Students To Be Honoured

In total, 1,682 students across Uttar Pradesh will be felicitated under the Medhavi Vidyarthi Samman Samaroh-2026, making it one of the state's largest student recognition initiatives.