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UP CM Directs Vigilance, Relief Measures Amid Widespread Rain And Storms
CM Adityanath has directed officials to remain on alert and ensure prompt relief measures as several parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessing heavy rain, strong winds and hailstorms over the past three days
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25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
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