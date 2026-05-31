UP CM Directs Vigilance, Relief Measures Amid Widespread Rain And Storms

With several parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessing heavy rain, strong winds and hailstorms over the past three days, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to remain on alert and ensure prompt relief measures in affected areas.

Following reports of adverse weather from multiple districts on Sunday, the Chief Minister asked district administrations, the Relief Commissioner's Office and other departments to closely monitor the situation and respond swiftly to any emergency.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert for all 75 districts of the state, while several regions have already recorded rain accompanied by strong winds and hail.

Relief For Affected Families

The Chief Minister instructed officials to provide compensation and relief assistance without delay to families affected by loss of life or livestock due to storms, rain, hailstorms or other weather-related incidents.

He stressed the need for timely relief and directed authorities to ensure assistance reaches those impacted at the earliest.

Survey Of Crop Damage Ordered

Yogi Adityanath also ordered an immediate assessment of crop losses caused by the recent spell of severe weather.

He directed Revenue and Agriculture Department officials to jointly survey affected areas, evaluate the extent of damage and submit reports to the government so that eligible farmers can receive assistance under existing provisions.

Focus On Power Restoration And Public Safety

The Chief Minister asked the Power Department to restore electricity supply in affected areas as quickly as possible and take necessary steps to prevent accidents caused by damaged poles or snapped power lines.

District officials have also been directed to conduct field visits, review ground conditions and coordinate relief and rescue operations wherever required.

Public Advised To Exercise Caution

The state government has advised residents to remain cautious during adverse weather conditions, avoid unnecessary movement in vulnerable areas and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

Officials said the administration is monitoring the situation across the state and taking necessary measures in response to weather-related disruptions.