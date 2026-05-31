Sarbananda Sonowal was born on October 31, 1962, in Muluk Gaon, Dibrugarh district, Assam.
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India @ 2047 Conclave: Sarbananda Sonowal To Focus On Ports, Logistics And Economic Growth
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will speak at ABP Network’s India @ 2047 Conclave on June 3. The former Assam CM is expected to discuss ports, waterways, logistics and connectivity-led growth.
- Minister Sonowal to address India @ 2047 Conclave June 3.
- Discussion to focus on transport, logistics, and infrastructure.
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal is set to participate in a key discussion at ABP Network’s India @ 2047 Conclave on June 3, 2026. He will join the conversation titled 'Connect India: Keeping the Lifeline Going,' where the focus is expected to be on the transport, logistics and connectivity infrastructure, particularly the role of ports, waterways and multimodal transport in sustaining economic growth.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When and where was Sarbananda Sonowal born?
What is Sarbananda Sonowal's current role?
He is the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. He also briefly handled the AYUSH portfolio.
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