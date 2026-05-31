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HomeNewsWorldMyanmar Ammo Depot Blast Kills 50; Over 100 Houses Damaged

Myanmar Ammo Depot Blast Kills 50; Over 100 Houses Damaged

Around 50 people were killed and over 60 injured after an ammunition depot explosion in Myanmar’s Shan State near the China border. More than 100 homes were damaged as rescue operations continued.

By : Neeraj Rajput | Updated at : 31 May 2026 11:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ammunition storage facility blast in Shan State kills ~50.
  • Explosion occurred near China border, controlled by ethnic group.

An explosion at an ammunition storage facility in Namkham, located in Myanmar’s Shan State, has reportedly killed around 50 people and injured more than 60 others. Shan State is one of the regions heavily affected by the country's ongoing civil conflict.

The incident came to light while Myanmar President and former military ruler Min Aung Hlaing is on a visit to India from May 30 to June 3. The Myanmar President met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Sunday and is scheduled to receive a ceremonial welcome on Monday. The visit has drawn quiet international attention, as it is uncommon for the head of what many describe as a pseudo-democratic regime to receive such a reception.

Blast Occurred 3 km From China Border

The explosion took place in an area located around 3 kilometres south of the China-Myanmar border. The region is under the control of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), an ethnic armed group that has been engaged in a guerrilla conflict against Myanmar’s government.

A member of a rescue team at the site said that 46 bodies had been recovered by Sunday evening, including six children. The bodies were sent for cremation.

The rescuer also said that 74 injured people had been taken to a township hospital. Rescue operations are still underway. More than 100 houses in the surrounding area have reportedly been damaged.

Extensive Damage In Residential Areas

According to Myanmar news agency Shwe Phee Myay, the death toll is estimated to be between 50 and 55. Photographs and videos related to the incident have also been shared. Several residential buildings suffered damage, while local authorities continue to oversee rescue operations at the site.

In a statement, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army said that the economic department had stored gelignite, which is used in mining and stone quarrying operations. The material is commonly used for excavation and breaking rocks, but can become explosive if stored for an extended period.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Namkham, Shan State?

An explosion occurred at an ammunition storage facility in Namkham, Shan State. It reportedly killed around 50 people and injured over 60.

Where is the ammunition storage facility located?

The facility is located in Namkham, Shan State, approximately 3 kilometers south of the China-Myanmar border.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
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Published at : 31 May 2026 11:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Myanmar China Explosion In Myanmar Namkham
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