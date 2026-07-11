E20 Petrol Is Now India's Standard Fuel: Which Countries Use Ethanol-Blended Fuel?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India achieved 20% ethanol blending nationwide, surpassing 2030 target.

This reduces oil imports, saves foreign exchange, supports farmers.

The global automotive fuel landscape is undergoing a major shift as countries increasingly blend petrol with ethanol, a renewable biofuel produced from crops such as sugarcane, corn and grains. While nations including Brazil, Paraguay, Thailand, Bolivia and Zimbabwe have already adopted E20 or higher ethanol blends, the United States has developed an extensive E85 network for flex-fuel vehicles. India has now joined the list of leading adopters.

In a significant milestone, India has achieved nationwide 20% ethanol blending (E20) well ahead of the original 2030 target set under the National Policy on Biofuels. E20 has now become the standard grade of petrol available at fuel stations across the country.

India's Ethanol Push

India's ethanol blending programme has expanded rapidly over the past decade. The blending rate has risen from 1.5% to 20%, while domestic ethanol production capacity has increased nearly fivefold to meet rising fuel demand.

The policy is aimed at reducing India's heavy dependence on imported crude oil, which accounts for nearly 88% of the country's oil requirements. By replacing one-fifth of petrol with domestically produced ethanol, the government hopes to reduce import bills, conserve foreign exchange, improve energy security and create additional income opportunities for farmers.

Achieving E20 nationwide has required substantial investment in ethanol production, fuel distribution infrastructure and agricultural supply chains, placing India among a small group of countries that have successfully implemented high-level ethanol blending on a national scale.

What Is E20 Petrol?

Ethanol-blended petrol combines conventional petrol with ethyl alcohol derived from plant-based feedstocks.

The "E" rating denotes the percentage of ethanol in the fuel. For example:

E10: 10% ethanol, 90% petrol

E20: 20% ethanol, 80% petrol

E85: Up to 85% ethanol

E100: Pure ethanol

Ethanol burns more cleanly than petrol because it contains oxygen, helping reduce emissions such as carbon monoxide and particulate matter. It also has a higher octane rating, which can improve engine performance and reduce knocking.

However, ethanol contains around one-third less energy than petrol, meaning vehicles may experience a slight reduction in fuel economy. It also absorbs moisture more readily and may affect components not designed for higher ethanol blends.

Countries That Use E20 or Higher

While most European countries continue to use E5 or E10, only a handful have adopted E20 or higher as mainstream fuel.

Brazil: Mandatory E30 blend nationwide, with E100 widely available for flex-fuel vehicles.

Paraguay: Mandatory E30 petrol.

India: E20 is now the standard petrol nationwide.

Thailand: Offers subsidised E20 and E85.

Bolivia: Uses E25 as part of its energy diversification programme.

Zimbabwe: Implements mandatory E20 blending.

United States: Standard fuel remains E10/E15, while E85 is widely available for flex-fuel vehicles.

Philippines: Mandates E10, while allowing voluntary sale of E20.

Brazil's Ethanol Success Story

Brazil is widely regarded as the global leader in ethanol fuel.

The country no longer sells pure petrol at regular filling stations. Under its Fuel of the Future law, the mandatory petrol blend has been raised to E30, with provisions to increase it to E35 in the future.

Brazil's biggest success has been the widespread adoption of flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs), introduced in the early 2000s. These vehicles can run on any mixture of petrol and ethanol, including 100% ethanol (E100).

Today, more than 85% of new light vehicles sold in Brazil are flex-fuel models, allowing motorists to choose whichever fuel is more economical.

How the US Uses Ethanol

The United States follows a different approach under its Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), which promotes renewable fuels primarily produced from corn.

Most petrol sold across the US contains E10, while E15 has increasingly become available for newer vehicles.

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The country also has an extensive E85 network, particularly in the Midwest, where millions of flex-fuel vehicles operate. Unlike Brazil, however, E85 functions alongside conventional petrol rather than replacing it as the primary fuel.