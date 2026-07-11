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English NewsNewsE20 Petrol Is Now India's Standard Fuel: Which Countries Use Ethanol-Blended Fuel? Check Full List

E20 Petrol Is Now India's Standard Fuel: Which Countries Use Ethanol-Blended Fuel? Check Full List

India has achieved nationwide E20 petrol ahead of its 2030 target, joining countries like Brazil and Thailand. Here's what E20 fuel is, why it matters, and which nations use higher ethanol blends.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 08:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India achieved 20% ethanol blending nationwide, surpassing 2030 target.
  • This reduces oil imports, saves foreign exchange, supports farmers.

The global automotive fuel landscape is undergoing a major shift as countries increasingly blend petrol with ethanol, a renewable biofuel produced from crops such as sugarcane, corn and grains. While nations including Brazil, Paraguay, Thailand, Bolivia and Zimbabwe have already adopted E20 or higher ethanol blends, the United States has developed an extensive E85 network for flex-fuel vehicles. India has now joined the list of leading adopters.

In a significant milestone, India has achieved nationwide 20% ethanol blending (E20) well ahead of the original 2030 target set under the National Policy on Biofuels. E20 has now become the standard grade of petrol available at fuel stations across the country.

India's Ethanol Push

India's ethanol blending programme has expanded rapidly over the past decade. The blending rate has risen from 1.5% to 20%, while domestic ethanol production capacity has increased nearly fivefold to meet rising fuel demand.

The policy is aimed at reducing India's heavy dependence on imported crude oil, which accounts for nearly 88% of the country's oil requirements. By replacing one-fifth of petrol with domestically produced ethanol, the government hopes to reduce import bills, conserve foreign exchange, improve energy security and create additional income opportunities for farmers.

Achieving E20 nationwide has required substantial investment in ethanol production, fuel distribution infrastructure and agricultural supply chains, placing India among a small group of countries that have successfully implemented high-level ethanol blending on a national scale.

What Is E20 Petrol?

Ethanol-blended petrol combines conventional petrol with ethyl alcohol derived from plant-based feedstocks.

The "E" rating denotes the percentage of ethanol in the fuel. For example:

  • E10: 10% ethanol, 90% petrol
  • E20: 20% ethanol, 80% petrol
  • E85: Up to 85% ethanol
  • E100: Pure ethanol

Ethanol burns more cleanly than petrol because it contains oxygen, helping reduce emissions such as carbon monoxide and particulate matter. It also has a higher octane rating, which can improve engine performance and reduce knocking.

However, ethanol contains around one-third less energy than petrol, meaning vehicles may experience a slight reduction in fuel economy. It also absorbs moisture more readily and may affect components not designed for higher ethanol blends.

Countries That Use E20 or Higher

While most European countries continue to use E5 or E10, only a handful have adopted E20 or higher as mainstream fuel.

  • Brazil: Mandatory E30 blend nationwide, with E100 widely available for flex-fuel vehicles.
  • Paraguay: Mandatory E30 petrol.
  • India: E20 is now the standard petrol nationwide.
  • Thailand: Offers subsidised E20 and E85.
  • Bolivia: Uses E25 as part of its energy diversification programme.
  • Zimbabwe: Implements mandatory E20 blending.
  • United States: Standard fuel remains E10/E15, while E85 is widely available for flex-fuel vehicles.
  • Philippines: Mandates E10, while allowing voluntary sale of E20.

Brazil's Ethanol Success Story

Brazil is widely regarded as the global leader in ethanol fuel.

The country no longer sells pure petrol at regular filling stations. Under its Fuel of the Future law, the mandatory petrol blend has been raised to E30, with provisions to increase it to E35 in the future.

Brazil's biggest success has been the widespread adoption of flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs), introduced in the early 2000s. These vehicles can run on any mixture of petrol and ethanol, including 100% ethanol (E100).

Today, more than 85% of new light vehicles sold in Brazil are flex-fuel models, allowing motorists to choose whichever fuel is more economical.

How the US Uses Ethanol

The United States follows a different approach under its Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), which promotes renewable fuels primarily produced from corn.

Most petrol sold across the US contains E10, while E15 has increasingly become available for newer vehicles.

Also Read: 'BJP Offered Rs 30 Crore, A Ministry And Statehood': Omar Abdullah's Explosive Claims

The country also has an extensive E85 network, particularly in the Midwest, where millions of flex-fuel vehicles operate. Unlike Brazil, however, E85 functions alongside conventional petrol rather than replacing it as the primary fuel.

Before You Go

PM Modi News: New Zealand Praises India's Growth, Highlights Poverty Reduction During Auckland Visit

Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's recent achievement in ethanol blending?

India has achieved nationwide 20% ethanol blending (E20), making it the standard grade of petrol across the country. This milestone was reached well ahead of its original 2030 target.

Why is India promoting ethanol blending?

India promotes ethanol blending to reduce its heavy dependence on imported crude oil, improve energy security, and conserve foreign exchange. It also aims to create additional income opportunities for farmers.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 08:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fuel Petrol Brazil US Thailand E20
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